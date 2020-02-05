Who was Paul Quinn and why has his murder become an election issue?

Who was Paul Quinn?

Quinn was a 21-year-old from Cullyhanna, south Armagh, in Northern Ireland, five kilometres from the Border. He worked as a lorry driver and operated machinery on building sites.

When was he murdered?

On October 20th, 2007, Quinn was found gravely injured in farm buildings in Tullycoora, near Oram, Co Monaghan, about 10 kilometres from his home, just across the Border in the Republic. He had been badly beaten over a sustained period but was still alive when his girlfriend arrived at the farm shed. He was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda at about 6pm that day and died a few hours later. His death came just over a decade after the IRA’s second ceasefire and just over two years after the IRA announced an end to its armed campaign.

The outbuildings of a farm near Oram and Tullycoora on the border with Northern Ireland where Paul Quinn was beaten to death.

How was he murdered?

Quinn’s family suspect that he was lured along with friends to the farm because he was involved in a row with the son of a senior member of the IRA. At least nine men, dressed in boiler suits, masks and surgical gloves, took part in the attack that lasted about half an hour as his friends were held captive. Another 10 are said to have acted as lookouts on the day. His mother, Breege Quinn, has said that the gang attacked him with iron bars and nail-studded cudgels. She said every major bone in his body below his neck was broken and that his right ear was torn off. While Quinn was being beaten, one of his friends, who survived, reported that one of the men told him: “We are the bosses around here.”

Was anyone arrested/charged?

Six men were arrested in July 2008 in separate operations by the Garda Siochána and the Police Service of Northern Ireland and were questioned in Monaghan and Antrim. One of the men arrested by the PSNI was a senior IRA figure in south Armagh. Another man was arrested by gardaí investigating Quinn’s murder in 2016. No one has ever been charged with his killing.

Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy.Photograph: Alan Betson

Who is Conor Murphy and what position did he hold at the time?

Conor Murphy, who is from Camlough in south Armagh, is a Sinn Féin politician. A former IRA volunteer, he was sentenced to five years in prison in 1982 for IRA membership and possession of explosives. Murphy is now a member of the Northern Ireland’s assembly for Newry and Armagh. He was an MP and minister in Northern Ireland’s government at the time of Quinn’s murder. He became the North’s minister for finance last month when power-sharing at Stormont was restored.

What were his comments about Paul Quinn’s murder?

In an interview with BBC Northern Ireland’s Spotlight programme on November 13th, 2007 – less than a month after Quinn’s murder – Murphy said: “Paul Quinn was involved in smuggling and criminality and I think everyone accepts that.” In 2017, he denied claims that he tried to smear Quinn as “totally without foundation”.

What did Sinn Féin’s leader Mary Lou McDonald tell Bryan Dobson in an interview with RTÉ on Monday night?

McDonald said that she had spoken to Murphy and that he was “very clear that he never said” that Quinn was involved in criminality and “that that is not his view”.

What did McDonald tell Miriam O’Callaghan in the leaders’ debate 24 hours later?

The Sinn Féin leader acknowledged her comments the previous night. When O’Callaghan read out Murphy’s comments from his 2007 BBC interview, she said that “those things should not have been said”. McDonald later said Murphy would retract and apologise for his comments.

Did Conor Murphy mislead his party leader?

McDonald told reporters on Wednesday that she did not think Murphy misled her. She said the comments were made more than a decade ago and that it was an “honest mistake” on her part. She said she had thought Murphy was speaking generally about criminality and smuggling around the Border region, and that she did not believe his comments were “quite so pointed” about Quinn.

Will there be disciplinary consequences for him?

McDonald has said that Murphy will not step down from his role as Northern Ireland’s minister for finance and that she would not remove him from the position.

Will this controversy affect Sinn Féin’s campaign?

It could damage her party’s standing. Her “honest mistake” has become one of the dominating issues in the final week of a close election campaign.

Paul Quinn’s parents Stephen and Breege visiting their son’s grave. Photograph: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

What has Paul Quinn’s mother had to say?

Breege Quinn has said Murphy must apologise for his comments on national TV and that he should also go to the PSNI and the Garda and give the names of the IRA people in Cullyhanna that she believes are behind the killing.