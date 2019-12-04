White-water rafting plan: who voted for it?
How Dublin City councillors voted
Dublin City Council has voted to build a white-water rafting facility in George’s dock in Dublin’s docklands at a cost of €22million. Here is how the council voted on the issue
FOR -- 37
Fianna Fáil (9) – Daryl Barron, Racheal Batten, Tom Brabazon, Keith Connolly, Deirdre Conroy, Mary Fitzpatrick, Deirdre Heney, Paul McAuliffe, Michael Watters
Fine Gael (8) – Anne Feeney, Declan Flanagan, Terence Flanagan, James Geoghegan, Ray McAdam, Paddy McCartan, Naoise Ó Muirí, Colm O’Rourke
Sinn Féin (7) – Janice Boylan, Anthony Connaghan, Críona Ní Dhálaigh, Mícheál Mac Donncha, Dáithí Doolan, Séamas McGrattan, Larry O’Toole
Independent/Other (5) – Christy Burke, Pat Dunne, Vincent Jackson, Cieran Perry, Noeleen Reilly
Labour Party (3) – Joe Costello, Mary Freehill, Dermot Lacey
Social Democrats (3)– Gary Gannon, Patricia Roe, Catherine Stocker
Green Party (2) – Lawrence Hemmings, Janet Horner
AGAINST -- 19
Green Party (8) – Claire Byrne, Hazel Chu, Caroline Conroy, Donna Cooney, Patrick Costello, Neasa Hourigan, Sophie Nicoullaud, Michael Pidgeon
Labour Party (4) – Kevin Donoghue, Jane Horgan-Jones, Rebecca Moynihan, Marie Sherlock
Independent/Other (3) – Anthony Flynn, John Lyons, Damian O’Farrell
People Before Profit (2) – Tina McVeigh, Hazel De Nortúin
Fine Gael (1) – Danny Byrne
Sinn Féin (1) – Daithí de Róiste
ABSTAINED -- 3
Fianna Fáil (1) – Chris Andrews
Social Democrats (1) – Mary Callaghan
Labour Party (1) – Alison Gilliland