White-water rafting plan: who voted for it?

Dublin City Council has voted to build a white-water rafting facility in George’s dock in Dublin’s docklands at a cost of €22million. Here is how the council voted on the issue

FOR -- 37

Fianna Fáil (9) – Daryl Barron, Racheal Batten, Tom Brabazon, Keith Connolly, Deirdre Conroy, Mary Fitzpatrick, Deirdre Heney, Paul McAuliffe, Michael Watters

Fine Gael (8) – Anne Feeney, Declan Flanagan, Terence Flanagan, James Geoghegan, Ray McAdam, Paddy McCartan, Naoise Ó Muirí, Colm O’Rourke

Sinn Féin (7) – Janice Boylan, Anthony Connaghan, Críona Ní Dhálaigh, Mícheál Mac Donncha, Dáithí Doolan, Séamas McGrattan, Larry O’Toole

Independent/Other (5) – Christy Burke, Pat Dunne, Vincent Jackson, Cieran Perry, Noeleen Reilly

Labour Party (3) – Joe Costello, Mary Freehill, Dermot Lacey

Social Democrats (3)– Gary Gannon, Patricia Roe, Catherine Stocker

Green Party (2) – Lawrence Hemmings, Janet Horner

AGAINST -- 19

Green Party (8) – Claire Byrne, Hazel Chu, Caroline Conroy, Donna Cooney, Patrick Costello, Neasa Hourigan, Sophie Nicoullaud, Michael Pidgeon

Labour Party (4) – Kevin Donoghue, Jane Horgan-Jones, Rebecca Moynihan, Marie Sherlock

Independent/Other (3) – Anthony Flynn, John Lyons, Damian O’Farrell

People Before Profit (2) – Tina McVeigh, Hazel De Nortúin

Fine Gael (1) – Danny Byrne

Sinn Féin (1) – Daithí de Róiste

ABSTAINED -- 3

Fianna Fáil (1) – Chris Andrews

Social Democrats (1) – Mary Callaghan

Labour Party (1) – Alison Gilliland

