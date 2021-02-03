White House visit decision ‘above my pay grade’, says Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the question of whether or not the annual White House meeting between the Taoiseach and US president Joe Biden should go ahead is “above my pay grade now”.

There is continuing uncertainty over whether or not Taoiseach Micheál Martin will travel to Washington DC to meet Mr Biden for St Patrick’s Day given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Varadkar was asked at a press conference today if he would go this year if he was still Taoiseach.

He said: “I’d have to get the invitation first” adding: “I honestly don’t know if the Taoiseach has got an invitation or not and whether that trip is possible or not.”

Asked if he thinks the trip should go ahead Mr Varadkar replied: “I think that’s a matter for the Taoiseach. Thats’ above my pay grade now.”

Independent TD Mattie McGrath last week argued that the trip shouldn’t go ahead claiming it’s “irresponsible” in the midst of the pandemic.

A Government spokesperson said on Tuesday that the decision would be based on public-health advice, in both Ireland and the United States.