What was Micheál Martin thinking arguing banks were not bailed out?
Inside Politics: It’s been the type of year that has torn our hearts and hair equally
Taoiseach Micheál Martin did not have his finest hour defending the non-payment of student nurses. Photograph: John Thys/Pool/AFP/Getty
There was a moment on Tuesday when it looked like for once we would have a pedestrian and humdrum political week. It came right after Brian Stanley’s statement. You could almost hear the air fizzing out of the political football that had been kicked and bounced around all year.
It was illusory. By Wednesday morning normal service had resumed. Covid numbers are rising again. Hauliers have found themselves caught in infinitely long tailbacks around Dover even before Brexit commences.