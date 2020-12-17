What was Micheál Martin thinking arguing banks were not bailed out?

There was a moment on Tuesday when it looked like for once we would have a pedestrian and humdrum political week. It came right after Brian Stanley’s statement. You could almost hear the air fizzing out of the political football that had been kicked and bounced around all year.

It was illusory. By Wednesday morning normal service had resumed. Covid numbers are rising again. Hauliers have found themselves caught in infinitely long tailbacks around Dover even before Brexit commences.