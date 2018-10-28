What’s next for Michael D Higgins as he embarks on his next seven years?

The votes were counted and the President elected on Saturday night, so isn’t that it?

At Dublin Castle, after returning officer Barry Ryan formally declared the result of the eighth election in Irish presidential history, he also signed the presidential order.

What’s that?

It is the formal, legal document stating in Irish and English that Michael D Higgins has been elected President of Ireland. Mr Higgins is the ninth holder of the office in 14 seven-year presidential terms since 1938.

Tell me more about this document

Well, it is made from a special goatskin parchment, apparently a custom dating back to the early days of the presidency.

President Michael D. Higgins tonight received the formal notification of his election as President of Ireland from Captain Avril O’Rourke at Áras an Uachtaráin. pic.twitter.com/KQt04GCxAP — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) October 27, 2018

And who gets the order?

The returning officer signs the order and six copies. Under electoral law, the order goes to the President and the President Elect (so Michael D Higgins gets two). The others go to the Taoiseach; the Chief Justice; the Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil; the Cathaoirleach of the Seanad; and the Secretary to the President.

Does this goatskin parchment get popped in the post?

No. The Defence Forces are charged with delivery of the documents to each of the recipients and on Saturday night Mr Higgins received the order at Áras an Uachtaráin from Capt Avril O’Rourke.

So when does Michael D Higgins become president again?

Mr Higgins actually remains president until the day before his inauguration for his second term. He will be inaugurated on November 11th at a ceremony in Dublin Castle.

Will he be doing anything different this time?

In November Mr Higgins will publish a full set of accounts for the office of the president, which costs some €8 million annually. He has said he will publish the accounts annually.

And does he have a ‘big idea’ for the next seven years?

Oh, he has several. In his acceptance speech at Dublin Castle, Mr Higgins said the words and ideas he had used in the campaign reflected a vision for Ireland based on four strands: equal and together; strong sustainable communities; sharing history, shaping the future; and, finally, Ireland’s voice matters.