‘What happens if I get sick?’ Health the core issue for Waterford voters
Election 2020: Locals keen to see who delivers on rural problems they think are being ignored
Pat ‘the Lawnmower Man’ at Kearney’s on Convent Street in Tallow. ‘Give somebody a majority for five years and let them get on with it.’ Photograph: Mary Browne
“Rural Ireland is closed,” says Pat “The Lawnmower Man” from Tallow in west Waterford.
He won’t give his last name – everyone knows him as The Lawnmower Man, he says. He’s “over every bit of Munster”, running his business selling golf course machinery and lawnmowers. And he’s dismayed by what he’s seeing in rural Ireland. “You won’t get a cup of tea or a bit of petrol at six o’clock in most places.”