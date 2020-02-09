Wexford results: Tallies show SF’s Mythen set to exceed quota on first count

Sinn Féin’s Johnny Mythen is expected to be returned in Wexford on the first count after exceeding the quota by about 6,000 votes, according to tallies.

The final combined tallies show Mr Mythen, who lost his seat on the local council just nine months ago, capturing 18,497 first preference votes or 24.44 per cent of the total. The quota to be deemed elected in the five-seat constituency is expected to be roughly 12,000.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin looks to have secured re-election with 9,167 of the vote (12.11 per cent).

Speaking at the count centre in Wexford, Mr Howlin conceded it has been “a bad day for Labour.”

Fianna Fáil TD James Browne has secured 8,248 votes (10.9 per cent) according to the cross-party tallies.

Fine Gael’s Michael D’Arcy, a Minister of State at the Department of Finance, is on 6,671 votes or 8.81 per cent while Minster of State for Defence Paul Kehoe (FG) is on 6,357 first preferences (8.4 per cent).

Malcolm Byrne of Fianna Fáil is on 6,326 or 8.36 per cent of first preferences.

Fine Gael officials have conceded they will not return two TDs, meaning either Mr Kehoe or Mr D’Arcy look set to lose their seat.

Verona Murphy, who is running as an Independent, has earned 5,949 first preferences (7.86 per cent) according to the final tallies. She may be in a battle for the fifth seat with Mr Keogh and Mr Byrne. Fianna Fáil’s Michael Sheehan who is on 4,403 votes (5.82 per cent) may also be in the mix. Transfers will be crucial.

Ms Murphy was deselected as a Fine Gael candidate last year following controversial comments about migrants during Novembers by-election campaign.

Candidates: James Browne (FF), Malcolm Byrne (FF), Ger Carthy (Ind), Jim Codd (Aontú), Michael D’Arcy (FG), Brendan Howlin (Lab), Paul Kehoe (FG), Lisa McDonald (FF), Bart James Murphy (Ind), Verona Murphy (Ind), Johnny Mythen (SF), Seánie O’Shea (Ind), Paula Roseingrave (GP), Michael Sheehan (FF), Deirdre Wadding (PBP).