Wexford results: Sinn Féin’s Johnny Mythen takes first of five seats

The second count in Wexford has ended with no further candidates reaching the quota.

Sinn Féin’s Johnny Mythen was deemed elected after the first count, with almost 19,000 votes, becoming the party’s first TD in the county in 100 years.

Mr Mythen’s victory was clear early in the day and a large number of his supporters had gathered ahead of the announcement by the returning officer.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin looks best placed to gain the second seat of five seats in the constituency following the distribution of Mr Mythen’s votes. The Sinn Féin candidate was elected in the first count with 18,717 votes, comfortably exceeding the quota of 12,513.

Mr Howlin is currently on 9,911 votes while James Browne of Fianna Fáil has 8,462 following transfers.

There is still little daylight between Fine Gael TDs Paul Kehoe (6,455) and Michael D’Arcy (6,577), who are both Ministers of State. There is likely just one seat for Fine Gael in the county and party officials have conceded only one of the men is likely to be elected.

Wexford SEE FULL RESULTS

Controversial independent candidate Verona Murphy received an extra 672 votes from Mr Mythen’s surplus and now stands on 6,498.

Malcolm Byrne of Fianna Fáil is on 6,338 and is likely to feature with Ms Murphy in the fight for the fifth seat in the county.

Deirdre Wadding picked up by far the biggest proportion of Mr Mythen’s surplus- 1,786 votes. She now has 2,902.

Two candidates have been eliminated; independent Bart Murphy who had a final poll 103 and Lisa McDonald (FF) who finished on 1,411 votes.

A third count is ongoing.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin came second with 9,223 and is expected to be elected in the second or third counts.

James Browne of Fianna Fáil also looks set to secure a seat. He got 8,058 first preferences.

There is little daylight between Fine Gael TDs Paul Kehoe (6,337) and Michael D’Arcy (6,472), who are both Ministers of State. There is likely only one seat for Fine Gael in the county and party officials have conceded only one of the men is likely to be elected.

Malcolm Byrne of Fianna Fáil is on 6,145 and will feature in the fight for the fifth seat as will Verona Murphy who took 5,825 first preferences.

Candidates: James Browne (FF), Malcolm Byrne (FF), Ger Carthy (Ind), Jim Codd (Aontú), Michael D’Arcy (FG), Brendan Howlin (Lab), Paul Kehoe (FG), Lisa McDonald (FF), Bart James Murphy (Ind), Verona Murphy (Ind), Johnny Mythen (SF), Seánie O’Shea (Ind), Paula Roseingrave (GP), Michael Sheehan (FF), Deirdre Wadding (PBP).