Wexford results: Independent Verona Murphy set to be elected

Controversial independent candidate Verona Murphy looks set to be elected in Wexford when counting resumes later on Monday morning.

Ms Murphy was deselected as a Fine Gael candidate last year following controversial comments about immigrants during November’s byelection campaign. She has run as an Independent in the general election under the slogan “vocal and local”.

When counting was adjourned just after midnight on Monday, Ms Murphy was on 7,820 votes after transfers. Transfer patterns indicate she is likely to pick up the fourth or fifth seat in the five-seat constituency.

Sinn Féin’s Johnny Mythen was deemed elected after the first count in Wexford on Sunday with almost 19,000 votes, becoming the party’s first TD in the county in 100 years.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin fell just 206 votes short of reaching the quota before counting was adjourned and he is expected to become the second candidate returned early on Monday.

James Browne of Fianna Fáil has 9,246 votes following transfers. His running mate Malcolm Byrne is on 6,843.

Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe is on 6,712 with his party colleagues Michael D’Arcy on 6,922.

Counting will resume with the distribution of the 4,366 votes of Michael Sheehan (Fianna Fáil), who has been eliminated.

Candidates: James Browne (FF), Malcolm Byrne (FF), Ger Carthy (Ind), Jim Codd (Aontú), Michael D’Arcy (FG), Brendan Howlin (Lab), Paul Kehoe (FG), Lisa McDonald (FF), Bart James Murphy (Ind), Verona Murphy (Ind), Johnny Mythen (SF), Seánie O’Shea (Ind), Paula Roseingrave (GP), Michael Sheehan (FF), Deirdre Wadding (PBP).