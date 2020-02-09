Wexford results: FG’s D’Arcy eliminated setting up dogfight for final seat

Fine Gael’s Minister of State Michael D’Arcy has been eliminated on the tenth count in Wexford, setting up a dogfight for the final seat in the county.

D’Arcy’s 7,395 votes will be crucial in deciding if Minister of State for Defence Paul Kehoe or Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne will be elected.

The distribution will be a case of party versus geography. D’Arcy and Kehoe are both party colleagues but Byrne and D’Arcy are both from Gorey.

Sinn Féin’s Johnny Mythen was elected on Sunday following the first count. He was followed by Labour leader Brendan Howlin on the eighth count this morning.

Fianna Fáil’s James Browne and independent Verona Murphy look set to take the third and fourth seats respectively. Both are about 1,400 off the quota.

Earlier, Labour leader Brendan Howlin was elected after reaching the quota on the eighth count.

There was a relatively subdued reaction to Mr Howlin’s election just before 11am this morning. He was expected to be returned late last night but failed to reach the quota before counting was adjourned.

Mr Howlin got 12,930 votes after transfers. The quota was 12,513.

Speaking afterwards, he said he was honoured to be elected but conceded it was a bad election for the Labour Party nationally. Mr Howlin is the second Labour candidate to be returned after the election of its TD Sean Sherlock in Cork on Monday morning.

Asked about a potential coalition, he said Labour’s director of elections has been talking to Sinn Féin director of elections this morning but that a broad left-wing coalition “doesn’t make sense numerically”.

Mr Howlin said he is not thinking about his future as Labour leader at the moment and is instead concentrating on getting as many colleagues across the line today.

“Then we’ll have a period of reflection and see what the future holds and see how we’re going to shape a resurgence in the party.”

Candidates: James Browne (FF), Malcolm Byrne (FF), Ger Carthy (Ind), Jim Codd (Aontú), Michael D’Arcy (FG), Brendan Howlin (Lab), Paul Kehoe (FG), Lisa McDonald (FF), Bart James Murphy (Ind), Verona Murphy (Ind), Johnny Mythen (SF), Seánie O’Shea (Ind), Paula Roseingrave (GP), Michael Sheehan (FF), Deirdre Wadding (PBP).