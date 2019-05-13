Wexford County Council local election candidate list
Total of 66 candidates running in 34-seat constituency
Enniscorthy: 6 seats
Aidan Browne (Fianna Fáil)
Annette Byrne Moran (Independent)
Cathal Byrne (Fine Gael)
John Texas Byrne (Independent)
Kathleen Codd-Nolan (Fine Gael)
Keith Doyle (Fianna Fáil)
Barbara-Anne Murphy (Fianna Fáil)
Johnny Mythen (Sinn Féin)
Jackser Owens (Independent)
Paddy Kavanagh (Fine Gael)
John O’Rourke (Independent)
Gerald O’Donoghue (Renua Ireland)
Gorey: 6 seats
Cinnamon Blackmore (Solidarity–People Before Profit)
Malcolm Byrne (Fianna Fáil)
Elaine Clarke (Fine Gael)
Diarmuid Devereux (Fine Gael)
Anthony Donohoe (Fine Gael)
Jimmy Fleming (Independent)
Robert Ireton (Labour Party)
Donal Kenny (Fianna Fáil)
Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin (Sinn Féin)
Joe Sullivan (Fianna Fáil)
Kilmuckridge: 4 seats
Pip Breen (Fianna Fáil)
Mary Farrell (Independent)
Edel Gahan (Fine Gael)
Willie Kavanagh (Fianna Fáil)
Peter Mernagh (Renua Ireland)
Colette Nolan (Sinn Féin)
Jan Van De Ven (Direct Democracy Ireland)
Nicky Wafer (Labour Party)
Oliver Walsh (Fine Gael)
New Ross: 6 seats
Susan Jennifer Breen (Solidarity–People Before Profit)
Anthony Connick (Independent)
Marie Doyle (Sinn Féin)
John Dwyer (Independent)
Willie Fitzharris (Fine Gael)
John Fleming (Fianna Fáil)
Patrick Gerard (Independent)
Dorota Kulesza (Renua Ireland)
Brídín Moloney (Labour Party)
Brídín Murphy (Fine Gael)
Michael Sheehan (Fianna Fáil)
Michael Whelan (Fianna Fáil)
Rosslare: 5 seats
Ger Carthy (Independent)
Jim Codd (Aontú)
Paul Codd (Fine Gael)
Jane Johnstone (Independent)
Terry Lawton (Independent)
Jim Moore (Fine Gael)
Mick Roche (Sinn Féin)
Frank Staples (Fine Gael)
Michael Wallace (Fianna Fáil)
Wexford: 7 seats
Maura Bell (Labour Party)
Elaine Cole (Aontú)
Mícheál Ó Drisceol (Independent)
Tom Forde (Sinn Féin)
John Hegarty (Fine Gael)
Davy Hynes (Independent)
Garry Laffan (Fianna Fáil)
George Lawlor (Labour Party)
Leonard Kelly (Independent)
Colin Murphy (Fianna Fáil)
Angela Reville (Fine Gael)
Joe Ryan (Labour Party)
Ger Walsh (Fine Gael)
Tony Walsh (Solidarity–People Before Profit)