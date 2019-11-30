Wexford byelection: Fianna Fáil's Malcolm Byrne tops poll

Fianna Fáil councillor Malcolm Byrne has topped the poll in Wexford.

Earlier, the announcement of the first vote in Wexford was slightly delayed as one Fianna Fáil source said around 2,000 votes could not be accounted for.

A recount of the bundles took place shortly after 2pm. The results of the first count are expected imminently.

Mr Lawlor polled strongly in Wexford town in particular and his transfers will prove crucial to deciding the final outcome.

Speaking at the count centre in Wexford, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said Ms Murphy has had a turbulent campaign.

Wexford Byelection FULL RESULTS

“From Fine Gael’s point of view it seems the Fine Gael vote has held, probably a marginal increase from the last general election and from my conversation with the Labour candidate, he has polled particularly strong here in town,” Mr Flanagan said.

“It seems to me this will be decided by transfers. It was never going to be any other way and I would expect that the seat will be decided by the transfers of the Labour candidate George Lawlor.”

“It was Verona’s Murphy first election campaign. She wasn’t accustomed to what is the rough and tumble of an election campaign. Elections are not for the faint hearted. What I will say is that she was the focus of much national criticism.”

“She apologised but there are other candidates, and one in particular, Gemma O’ Doherty, who didn’t apologise and who seemed to get something of a free pass, perhaps maybe from former colleagues in the media.”

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said it “looks like a three horse race” between Mr Byrne, Ms Murphy and his own candidate, Mr Lawlor, “that will be determined on the transfers”.

The final tally showed Green Party candidate Karin Dubsky at 5.8 per cent, Aontu’s Jim Codd at 5.2 per cent, Independent Charlie Keddy at 1 per cent, Sinn Fein’s Johnny Mythen at 9.5 per cent, and Melissa O’Neill of the Irish Freedom Party at 1.2 per cent. Cinnamon Blackmore of People Before Profit was at 1.3 per cent.

The first count is expected by 3pm.