West Tyrone byelection: Voters go to the polls to choose new MP

Voters in West Tyrone are going to the polls on Thursday in a byelection to choose a new MP to represent them in Westminster.

The previous incumbent, Sinn Féin’s Barry McElduff, resigned following a controversial social media post earlier this year.

The former MLA shared a video in January of himself posing with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the 1976 Kingsmill massacre, in which 10 Protestant textile workers were killed by the IRA.

The tweet was widely condemned, and Mr McElduff apologised for the hurt caused by his “ill-judged actions”, saying he “genuinely meant no offence”.

A border constituency in the west of Northern Ireland, West Tyrone is predominantly rural and has a two-thirds Catholic majority.

It returned a 67 per cent vote in favour of remaining in the EU in the June 2016 Brexit Referendum.

Each of the North’s five main political parties are fielding a candidate in the byelection.

The candidates are Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin), Thomas Buchanan (Democratic Unionist Party, Stephen Donnelly (Alliance), Daniel McCrossan (SDLP) and Chris Smyth of the Ulster Unionist Party.

Voters choose a single candidate using the first-past-the-post system.

Polls opened at 7am and will close at 10pm. Ballot boxes will then be brought to a count centre in Omagh where they will be opened and verified.

The count will begin immediately afterwards, with a result expected in the early hours of Friday morning.