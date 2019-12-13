West Tyrone: Órghlaith Begley wins comfortably for Sinn Féin

The outgoing Sinn Féin MP, Órghlaith Begley, has been comfortably returned for the constituency of West Tyrone.

The solicitor, who will be 28 next week, was first elected an MP in the by-election held last year when Barry McElduff of Sinn Féin resigned. She ended that poll 7,956 votes ahead of her nearest challenger, Thomas Buchanan of the DUP.

This time around she had a slightly smaller, though still clear majority over her DUP rival, winning 16,544 votes, 7,478 ahead of Mr Buchanan.

Ms Begley said she was “delighted” with the result and that people had come out in their thousands to support Sinn Féin’s positions on Brexit and “Tory austerity”.

She described the election as a “once in a generation” poll for a constituency that had rejected leaving the EU in the Brexit referendum and that had now, once more, voted against leaving the EU.

The third-ranked candidate was Daniel McCrossan of the SDLP, who got 7,330. The other candidates were: Stephen Donnelly, the Alliance Party (3,979); Andy Kane, UUP (2,774); James Hope, Aontú, (972); and Susan Glass, Green Party (521).

Voter turnout in West Tyrone was 62.44 per cent, which was a bit down on the equivalent figure in 2017 - 68.23 per cent. The number of votes polled was 41,375, down on the 2017 figure of 43,675.

Speaking at the count centre in Omagh, Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said the issue of Brexit was bolstering the debate in Northern Ireland about Irish unity, with even unionist politicians saying Brexit was now a threat to the union.