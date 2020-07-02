‘We must not make our children afraid of school,’ parents group says

The National Parents Council Post Primary (NPCPP) has warned the Dáil Covid-19 committee that “we must not make our children afraid of going to school” as preparations are made for a return in September.

President of the organisation Mai Fanning also highlighted the need for proper and cohesive planning for the next two academic years and for therapeutic supports for children with anxiety and fears about re-connecting with school and the outside world.

She said people would be required to “step outside our comfort zones and face the fact that, for some time to come there may be some calculated and considered risks which need to be taken in our efforts to effectively take care of the nation’s children and students”.

The committee was also told that 91 per cent of parents want their children to return fully to school in September.

Chief executive of the National Parents Council Primary (NPC) Áine Lynch highlighted a survey of parents last week which showed that one third of children would not be at all motivated by schooling through online learning if there was “blended” learning with attendance at school and online teaching at home.

Eighty-four per cent of parents of children with special needs said that blended learning would be difficult or extremely difficult for children

The committee is looking at the education sector and the impact of the pandemic on the return to school.

Ms Fanning said returning to as near a normal school calendar as soon as possible will be challenging but that “with mutual respect and support, we can meet and overcome this challenge”.

She warned that there must be “no ‘last minute’ switching and changing. We have seen the distress that such actions can cause,” she said of the school closures and delays around decisions on the Leaving Certificate and the return to school.

She said no students or families should again face the distress, inadequate facilities or access to support that students faced in 2020 due to the sudden emergence of this disease.

Ms Fanning stressed that options “must be properly thought through and presented in the early stages of the next two academic years at least, so that students, parents and all involved in education know well in advance what procedures and processes will be implemented in the possible scenarios we face”.

The pandemic had caused “huge stress” to students and “some may be traumatised by the event so each school should have capacity to link with a psychologist or therapist to deal with these issues”. She said “we must support them through the journey ‘back to normality’”.

The committee was told that the State must give a commitment to meet the additional costs involved in getting children back to school.