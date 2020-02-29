The size of the crowd at the first post-election Sinn Féin public meeting was indeed impressive, acknowledged a senior Fianna Fáiler. “We had spies there,” the Fianna Fáiler added, deadly serious, of the event last Monday evening in the Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork.

It is no surprise that Fianna Fáil wanted to see for itself what type of event Mary Lou McDonald had planned for the heart of Cork South Central, Micheál Martin’s constituency.