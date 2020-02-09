Waterford results: FG and Greens in contention for final seat

The pressure’s on for the final seat in Waterford, with two Fine Gael candidates, and the Greens’ Marc Ó Cathasaigh leading the chase, ( for the fourth seat.

Fianna Fáil’s Mary Butler and Independent Matt Shanahan are expected to take the first, second and third seats respectively.

David Cullinane’s first-preference tally is unprecedented here – never in Waterford history has a candidate picked up even close to the 19,800 votes – and the Sinn Féin TD is due to distribute a surplus of 9,500 votes (the quota is 10,300).

Waterford SEE FULL RESULTS

Fine Gael’s backroom team are extremely pessimistic about securing a seat, but Cllr John Cummins says he is quietly confident he can pick up enough of those transfers to still be in the running late into this evening.

Cullinane and Cummins hail from the same part of east Waterford, while Damien Geoghegan – at 7.7 per cent still definitely in the running – is from Dungarvan in west Waterford, and is trailing Cummins, who is on 8.6 per cent first-preferences and is 400 votes ahead.

Much of the Sinn Féin surplus is expected to transfer to Una Dunphy of People Before Profit - whose low first-preference vote means she, too, is likely to bow out in the first few counts, possibly along with Labour’s John Pratt.

Yet a significant portion is also expected to transfer to the Green Party’s Ó Cathasaigh, leaving him well placed to see off Labour’s John Pratt and fight it out for the fourth seat with the Fine Gael duo of Geoghegan or Cummins.

Candidates: Mary Butler (FF), David Cullinane (SF), Damien Geoghegan (FG), John Cummins (FG), Eddie Mulligan (FF), Marc Ó Cathasaigh (GP), John Pratt (Lab), Una Dunphy (S-PBP), Matt Shanahan (Ind), Bernadette Phillips (Ind), Dr Ronan Cleary (Aontú).