Waterford results: Cullinane on course for landslide victory

With 38 per cent of the first-preference vote, Sinn Féin is set for a landslide in Waterford, with Fine Gael in grave danger of ending up with no seats at all.

As in so many other constituencies, Sinn Féin fielded just one candidate: sitting TD, David Cullinane, who will top the poll.

Tallies show fellow sitting Fianna Fáil TD Mary Butler of Portlaw is leading the peloton on 12.9 per cent of first-preferences, just ahead of Independent councillor Matt Shanahan, running not too far behind Ms Butler on 9.5 per cent.

Following the retirement of John Deasy from Irish politics, Fine Gael are running two candidates here – John Cummins and Damien Geoghegan. Mr Cummins, with his base in east Waterford, is leading Mr Geoghegan 8.6 per cent to 7.7 per cent.

The scale of the Sinn Féin vote, and the Green Party’s propensity to pick up transfers from all-comers, means their candidate Marc Ó Cathasaigh (on 7.3 per cent of first-preferences) could yet capitalise on the Sinn Féin surplus by denying Fine Gael the fourth seat.

Labour’s John Pratt (6.5 per cent of first-preference tallies), Fianna Fáil’s Eddie Mulligan (4.8 per cent) and Una Dunphy of People Before Profit (2.3 per cent) are also all in the mix, with Ms Dunphy in particular picking up lots of Sinn Féin transfers according to this morning’s tallies.

Candidates: Mary Butler (FF), David Cullinane (SF), Damien Geoghegan (FG), John Cummins (FG), Eddie Mulligan (FF), Marc Ó Cathasaigh (GP), John Pratt (Lab), Una Dunphy (S-PBP), Matt Shanahan (Ind), Bernadette Phillips (Ind), Dr Ronan Cleary (Aontú).