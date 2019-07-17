Water charges: Regulator backs proposal for excessive use levies

An Irish Water proposal where households would face excessive usage charges of up to €500 for wasting water has been approved by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

The regulator said it hoped the levies would encourage people to conserve water as 7 to 10 per cent of metered households were currently exceeding the domestic water allowance.

Laura Brien, the CRU’s director of water compliance, said denied that the introduction of such charges would prove to be a “revenue generator” for Irish Water.

“It’s about water conservation,” she told RTÉ’s News at One, adding that it was “an incentive, via charges” to bring about a change in behavior.

The decision comes three years after across the board water charges were suspended because of widespread political and popular opposition.

Legislation setting a domestic household water allowance of 213,000 litres per year, 1.7 times the average amount of water used by a household, was introduced. It is estimated that some 80,000 properties currently exceed this limit.

“These households, many of which may have leaks, account for almost 40 per cent of all domestic water consumption in Ireland,” the CRU said.

“Greater household water conservation and an excess usage charge is designed to promote conservation by addressing leakages within the household and discouraging excess use, thus ultimately reducing the costs associated with providing domestic water services.”

Charges

Irish Water had proposed a charge of €1.85 for every 1,000 litres used above the threshold of 213,000 litres per year, with the charge capped at €250. There is a similar charge for wastewater services, again with a cap of €250. A residence that uses both fresh water, and wastewater, services would be liable for a charge of up to €500.

The regulator said a “first fix” would be free of charge for any leaks “between the gate and the front door” but that homeowners were responsible for any leaks within their houses.

When asked what it would cost a homeowner to have such leaks repaired, Ms Brien said she did not have such data. The majority of problems are not leaks under floors, but issues such as continuously running toilets, she said.

The issue of water charges dominated the first confidence-and-supply agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in 2016 and a special all-party Oireachtas committee later agreed to end the charges.

However, in a last-minute compromise between the parties, it was agreed that households using water above a fixed threshold would be charged for excess use. That threshold was 1.7 times the average household use of 345 litres a day.

The changes were made in an effort to comply with the European Water Framework Directive which requires Ireland to impose domestic charges as a water conservation measure. While it has issued no formal ruling as yet, a European Commission official told an Oireachtas committee last year it was “no secret” that the arrangement was in breach of the directive.

Ms Brien said letters will be sent to Irish Water customers “over the next couple of months” informing them of the details.