Water charges, carbon emissions: Politics-as-usual starts to resume
Inside Politics: issue of water charges is back in the spotlight after a critical OECD report
The spectre of water charges has emerged again
When the cloud of Covid-19 eventually lifts, you sometimes feel that, politically, somebody will have pressed a pause button for the whole of the pandemic.
All of the issues and rows that dominated Irish politics prior to the outbreak will still be there, exactly as they were, ready to resume once the play button is hit.