Watchdog: Government spending plans ‘not credible’
Inside Politics: Irish Fiscal Advisory Council argues there is an over-reliance on corporation tax receipts to cover ‘unplanned’ increases in spending
Irish Fiscal Advisory Council chairman Séamus Coffey: Government’s medium-term projections for the economy are ‘not credible’. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Establishing the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) in 2011 was a point of pride for many in Fine Gael, yet you wonder, in private at least, if some in the party now curse their own creation.