It was, tutted one member of the Cabinet, truly old-style politics: throw enough mud as possible and make ‘em deny it.

The comment was, of course, in reference to the Dáil voting controversy. The Minister, believing that Fine Gael had cornered Niall Collins and Timmy Dooley fair and square, decried Fianna Fáil’s response of making allegations – true or not – about Fine Gaelers being absent for Dáil votes.