Voting in Tipperary constituency now expected to go ahead on Saturday

Voting in Tipperary is now expected to go ahead on Saturday.

The vote had been postponed after the sudden death of Independent candidate Marese Skehan.

An announcement is expected shortly from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government that the election will go ahead on Saturday, along with 38 other constituencies.

It is understood election officials have been formally told in Tipperary.

Welcoming the move, Labour Tipperary TD Alan Kelly said it would have been completely wrong for the five Tipperary TDs not to have a vote for Taoiseach and Ceann Comhairle when the Dáil resumed on February 20th.

The Labour Party took legal advice on the issue and Mr Kelly said “there was a strong constitutional case” to challenge postponement.

Attorney General Séamus Woulfe was to hand the Government legal advice today on whether the entire General Election could be open to a legal challenge after the death of a candidate in Tipperary, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said earlier.

James Seymour, returning officer for the constituency, said the postponement was required under the Electoral Act 1992.

It states that a returning officer must countermand a poll in the constituency where the death of a candidate has occurred and to arrange the holding of a fresh election.

However, Article 16. 3.2 of the Constitution, states that a general election must be held not later than 30 days after the dissolution of the Dáil.

It is understood the Attorney General was concerned that the result of the General Election in the other 38 constituencies could face a legal challenge if the Tipperary vote was not held on the same date.

“What is happening at the moment is the Attorney General is preparing legal advice as to what the options are, and the legal risks, if you like,” Mr Varadkar told Newstalk’s The Pat Kenny Show on Wednesday morning.

“He will submit that advice to Minister [Eoghan]Murphy later today and then Minister Murphy will have to make a judgment call based on that legal advice.”

The Minister for Local Government would need to sign an order to allow the election in Tipperary to proceed on Saturday, Mr Varadkar said.

On the prospect of a legal challenge to either polling going ahead in Tipperary on Saturday or a subsequent challenge to the entire general election, Mr Varadkar said the Electoral Act 1992 is “a law of unintended consequences” and those who wrote it “probably didn’t foresee this situation arising”.

“Elections, referendums are always open to legal challenge,” he said.

“We’ve seen a few referendums challenged in the courts. Thankfully the courts decided not to overturn the results.

“So essentially what Minister Murphy will have to do is get the best advice from the Attorney General, and act on that in such a way that it minimises the risk to either the election in Tipperary or the whole general election being challenged.”

On Tuesday RTÉ reported that Independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath sent a letter to Mr Woulfe’s office warning that a legal challenge would be initiated next week if the vote in his constituency was postponed.