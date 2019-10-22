Voting controversy report to be completed by Thursday

A complaint under the Ethics in Public Office Act has been made about two Fianna Fáil TDs at the centre of the controversy over absent voting.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíll told the Dáil that Limerick Deputy Niall Collins and his Clare colleague Timmy Dooley are the subject of a complaint to the committee on members’ interests in the Dáil.

The two senior TDs stood down from the party’s frontbench at the request of Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Mr O Fearghaíll told the Dáil on Tuesday he would convene a meeting of the Dáil Committee on Procedure at 4pm to brief them on the progress of an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding last Thursday’s events, where Mr Collins voted on Mr Dooley’s behalf on five occasions while the latter was absent from the Chamber.

The report is being prepared by Dáil Clerk, Peter Finnegan, and will be completed by Thursday morning, at which time the Committee will convene again to consider its findings.

In a statement, the Ceann Comhairle said no one should be in any doubt it was a very serious situation which required urgent action.

“I am absolutely committed to establishing the facts and making any changes to the electronic voting system that are deemed necessary following the review,” he said.

He also told TDs that from this week votes would only be accepted from members of the Dáil who were sitting in their designated seats.

An investigation is under way after emerged that Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins voted for party colleague Timmy Dooley when he was outside the chamber. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

“I have directed that each Whip certifies the Members who voted from his or her party or group and this certification will be given to the teller (the member of each party who counts and coordinates the vote tally).”

This is in response to the widespread practice in the Dáil where TDs who are elsewhere in the Chamber ask colleagues to press the button on their voting pad.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael has criticised Fianna Fáil for trying to muddy the waters by highlighting video footage where Fine Gael Ministers were not in their seats for Dáil votes.

So far, the party has released details of five different sittings where Fine Gael Ministers were not in their seats.

The Fine Gael spokesman said: “Rather than respond to issues of genuine public interest, such as the interview in which a Fianna Fáil front bench spokesperson told national radio she had not cast a vote for an absent colleague when in fact she had, Fianna Fáil continues to try and muddy the waters and distract from the failure to answer the questions.

“They’ve spent the last few days trying to secure video footage similar to what Deputies Timmy Dooley, Niall Collins and Lisa Chambers engaged in as opposed to answering questions about what occurred during Dáil voting last Thursday,” added the spokesman.

On Monday Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said he has written to the Ceann Comhairle over what he has described as the “illegal act” of a Fianna Fáil frontbencher voting for a colleague absent from the Dáil.

Mr Flanagan declined to apologise for having voted for other colleagues himself while in the chamber.

The controversy broadened last night as TDs from across the political spectrum admitted to voting for colleagues who were present in the Dáil chamber but who were not in their designated seats.