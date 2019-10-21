Voting controversy: Flanagan writes to Ceann Comhairle over ‘illegality’

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has written to the Ceann Comhairle over what he described as the “illegality” of a Fianna Fáil frontbencher voting for a colleague who was absent from the Dáil.

Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers said she mistakenly sat in her colleague and party deputy leader Dara Calleary’s seat last Thursday for one vote and moved to her own seat for the same vote as soon as she realised.

The party’s Brexit spokeswoman said she denied over the weekend ever having voted for anyone else, or asking anyone to vote for her, because she took that to mean that she “intentionally, knowingly, purposely” did it.

The two other senior TDs stood down from the party’s frontbench at the request of Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, pending the outcome of an investigation into voting irregularities by Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghaíl.

The controversy over the absent votes means any law passed on the basis of a “fraudulent vote” will now be subject to challenge, the Minister of Justice said.

“This is a really, really serious issue in our parliamentary process,” he said.

Mr Flanagan said he wrote to the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl about the issue over the weekend “because I believe we are really striking at the heart of our democratic system here.”

There was a “heavy duty and burden” on Mr Ó Fearghaíl to carry out a thorough investigation into this “entirely inappropriate irregularity”, he told Newstalk.

‘Very serious ’

“This is far from over. It is very serious,” he warned.

This latest voting controversy follows revelations that Niall Collins voted six times for party colleague Timmy Dooley while he was absent from the chamber during the weekly bloc voting session on Thursday.

Mr Flanagan admitted he may have voted for party colleagues who were in the Dáil chamber at the time, but never, he said, for anyone who was not present.

“I’ve always been in the chamber for voting. Oftentimes, somebody might be racing down the stairs with three seconds to go and might say press my button, here I am or whatever… I may have done it from time to time..” he said.

“What Mr Collins and Mr Dooley are being investigated for is a completely different issue, because it seems that one of them had deliberately, with intent, absented themselves from votes, and that’s where the illegality is.”

Minister for Communications, Climate and Environment Richard Bruton has said TDs casting ballots for each other is “common practice”.

While saying a fellow TD has never voted for him when he wasn’t in the chamber, the Minister said: “If I was sitting in someone else’s chair ... and someone was sitting ... you know, I’d just say press my button, I’m here. That has become common practice. But what has gone wrong here is that people not in the chamber at all voted.”

Apology

Lisa Chambers said on Monday Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin accepts her explanation of how she voted for a party colleague in the Dáil.

Ms Chambers does not expect to be suspended from her front bench role - like party colleagues Mr Dooley and Mr Collins - because “what happened to me is very different”, she said.

“What happened with me was an honest genuine mistake,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“I honest to God believed I was in my seat, and I was pressing my voting button,” she said.

‘Not acceptable’

Charlie McConalogue, Donegal North East TD and Fianna Fáil spokesman on agriculture, food and the marine told Highland Radio said: “Under no circumstances should anyone be voting for someone who is not in the chamber,” the Donegal North East TD and party spokesman on agriculture, food and the marine told Highland Radio.

Catherine Murphy, Social Democrats co-leader and Kildare North TD, said voting for absent TDs is “a breach of the Constitution” because it states elected representatives “have to be present and voting”.

“Leinster House makes its own rules, but it makes them in line with the Constitution and the Constitution is very clear: Article 15 says all questions in each house (of the Oireachtas) shall be determined by a majority of votes by members present and voting.”