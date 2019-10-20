Voting by one Fianna Fáil TD for another ‘unusual’, says party deputy leader

The actions of Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins in voting for a colleague who was absent from the Dáil have been described as “unusual” by the party’s deputy leader.

Dara Calleary on Sunday welcomed the investigation which has been announced by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl into the affair.

On Saturday Fianna Fáil frontbencher Timmy Dooley apologised after it emerged Mr Collins voted for him six times while he was not in the Dáil last Thursday.

Mr Dooley, the party’s spokesman on communications, the environment and natural resources, was not in his seat during a time on Thursday when six electronic votes were recorded in his name.

Speaking to The Irish Times on Saturday, he said he understood his colleague Mr Collins, TD for Limerick and Fianna Fáil’s foreign affairs spokesman, voted on his behalf.

“I was present in the Dáil on Thursday and went to the chamber after the voting bell sounded,” he said.

“I left the chamber to take a phone call. I was made aware yesterday that my vote was recorded.

“I understand from Niall Collins, that under the mistaken belief that I was at the back of the chamber on the phone, he pressed my voting button.”

Mr Dooley, a TD for Clare, added: “I have spoken to the Ceann Comhairle today, to explain what happened and apologise for the misunderstanding.”

The Ceann Comhairle has asked the clerk of the Dáil to urgently prepare a report on the conduct of the votes.

In a statement on Saturday he said: “The integrity of the voting system in Dáil Éireann is of the utmost importance. As Ceann Comhairle, I have a duty to ensure that the public can have total confidence in the Dáil’s proceedings.

“Further to media reports on votes in the Dáil last Thursday 17 October 2019, I have asked the clerk of the Dáil to prepare a report on the conduct of the votes for my urgent attention”.

Mr Collins confirmed he voted for Mr Dooley on six occasions on Thursday, adding that he did so without being asked.

“I thought he was up the back of the chamber, in the lobby, on the phone up there, but when I checked it with him, he had actually exited the chamber,” he said.

Mr Collins said he wasn’t asked by Mr Dooley to vote for him.

“No, he didn’t ask me, to be fair,” he told The Irish Times.

Permission

Asked if he was allowed to vote for another TD with or without their permission, he said: “I don’t know the answer to that.”

“It’s not commonplace, but often someone might be taking a phone call or somebody might be having a conversation at the other side of the chamber and you might say to somebody ‘press the button’, or they might be sitting in the wrong seat,” he added.

Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan urged the Oireachtas Committee on Procedure and Privilege to investigate the incident.

He also called for last Thursday’s Dáil votes to be retaken. “It’s an absolute disgrace that Fianna Fáil TDs think they can act with such disregard for the rules and show such a level of arrogance by voting in the name of another TD not present in the Dáil chamber,” he added.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland Mr Calleary said he had no objection to the votes being retaken and had complete faith in the Ceann Comhairle to investigate what occurred. He said he expected the Ceann Comhairle would make an initial assessment before any decision was made on referring the matter to the Committee on Procedure and Privilege.

Asked about the fact that Mr Collins voted six times on Mr Dooley’s behalf he said this was “unusual”.

Martin Heydon, the Fine Gael party chairman said on Saturday that Mr Dooley, Mr Collins and Fianna Fáil need to bring immediate clarity to what occurred.

“I trust Deputy Dooley is in no doubt of the seriousness of this matter. There can be no question of impropriety ... this needs to be explained in full immediately and Fianna Fáil have not done so today.

“The right to vote in our parliament is a privilege and is central to our democracy,” he said.

TDs have a specific seat assigned to them so their electronic votes can be tracked.