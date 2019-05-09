Voters telling Micheál Martin to ‘pull plug’ on government

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said some voters are urging him to pull the plug on the minority Government.

Mr Martin, who launched the party’s local election manifesto on Thursday, said that despite this many people he encounters on the doorsteps understand the threat of a no-deal Brexit and support the continuance of the Government.

“Our job right now is to hold the Government to account.

“We know the story with the Brexit situation and possibly a no-deal Brexit and so on, but we are not going to hold back in terms of calling it as we see it.

“There is disillusionment with the Government on housing and health in particular. People do say to me in some areas, go for it. A lot of other people say don’t.”

“People understand the very severe threat of a no-deal Brexit.”

He said some people feel that it is “not the time” to pull the plug.

Mr Martin said one of the biggest issues around the country is the housing crisis.

“People are talking about the harsh reality of the housing emergency. Five years after it became obvious that housing pressures were under way, and two years after the Taoiseach announced that his housing plan was working, every aspect of housing policy is failing.”

He said people “with good jobs cannot afford to buy or rent”.

“Others are being forced to accept lower and lower standards at a higher and higher cost.

“And of course there is the profound scandal of over 10,000 homeless people in emergency accommodation.”

In its local election manifesto, Fianna Fáil has pledged to double home building to 40,000 units a year, launch a new tenant purchase scheme, increase Garda numbers to 16,000, establish a dedicated public transport policing unit, and introduce commercial rate relief for local businesses.