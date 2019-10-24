Vote controversy: report recommends no sanctions against TDs

An investigation in the Dáil voting controversy has found it is not “legally appropriate” to recommend sanctions against a number of Fianna Fail TDs because another inquiry into the issue is ongoing.

A report which examined the events of last week when Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins voted six times for party colleague Timmy Dooley while he was absent from the chamber is being is being published today.

The report by Dáil clerk Peter Finnegan has not recommended sanctions because the committee does not want to prejudice the work of another committee which is also investigating the matter.

Mr Dooley has denied asking Mr Collins to vote for him when he was absent from the Dáil chamber saying: “no, I am clear on that fact.”

Mr Dooley told the investigation he left the Dáil complex instead of returning to vote in last Thursday’s voting bloc.

Detailing what happened on the day, the report says “deputy Dooley approached Mr Collins, who was speaking with another colleague at the time.

“He is shown to have a brief conversation with Deputy Collins, which included Deputy Dooley pointing towards the front row of the seats. Deputy Collins nods at Deputy Dooley... (who) exits the chamber..

“When asked about the nature of the conversation with Deputy Collins, Deputy Dooley said that he told Deputy Collins that he needed to speak with him.”

The report says Mr Dooley told Mr Collins: “I’ll see you at the vote but I have to make a call.”

“When asked what he meant by pointing at the seats, Deputy Dooley was indicating to Deputy Collins that he would see him when they were voting.”

Mr Dooley told the investigation that Mr Collins had assumed he was in the chamber and that is why he voted for him. Mr Dooley confirmed he had not taken any steps to correct the record.

Mr Dooley confirmed to the inquiry that that he did not vote in any of the eight scheduled votes.

“He indicated he had returned to his office to make a call. He stated that he should have gone back but that he left the complex. He could not say how long the call lasted, nor could he say at what time he left the complex.”

Mr Collins told the investigation he was not asked to vote for Mr Dooley.

“When asked what he believed Deputy Dooley meant by pointing, he said that he had no idea, that he was looking at Deputy Dooley’s face and not his hands. He further states that he did not see Deputy Dooley leave the chamber.”

Mr Collins said there was “no particular reason” why he then sat in the wrong seat. He said he “assumed” Mr Dooley was in the chamber.

The report found the committee on procedures needs more powers to sanction politicians who vote for absent colleagues or colleagues who are away from their designated seat.

As a result of the incident the Dáil’s internal procedures committee is to ask for powers to suspend TDs who wrongly vote for colleagues.

The report recommends that voting will not now commence until all members are in their seats. If an error comes to light it must be notified to the Ceann Comhairle.

A separate complaint about the issue has been made to the Dáil’s internal ethics committee by Fine Gael TD Noel Rock about Mr Dooley, Mr Collins, Ms Chambers and Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen.

This committee is scheduled to meet later today and has the power to recommend a motion to the Dáil on the matter which could result in a potential expulsion of up to 30 days if the TDs are found to have breached ethics laws.

The report finds the CPP should have a role in considering irregularities votes.

“Given the serious implications of irregularities in voting, the CPP should have an implicit role in considering such matters which should include recommending sanctions for individual members.”