Von der Leyen asks Government for man and woman as candidates to replace Phil Hogan

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has asked the Government to suggest a man and a woman as candidates for the position of Irish commissioner following the resignation of Phil Hogan.

Dr von der Leyen said that she had “respect” for Mr Hogan’s decision to resign, which came after days of discussions with him to establish his movements in Ireland in which it emerged he had not observed the 14-day period of self-isolation required for incoming travellers from Belgium.

“Over the past days I discussed with Phil Hogan about his movements in Ireland, in light of information that emerged regarding respect of public health guidelines in Ireland,” the president said.

“In the current circumstances as Europe fights to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and Europeans make sacrifices and accept painful restrictions, I expect the members of the college to be particularly vigilant about compliance with applicable national or regional rules or recommendations.”

Dr von der Leyen said it was now up to the Irish government to “present suitable candidates” to serve in the Commission for Ireland, and that she would ask for a man and a woman to be forward for her consideration.

Achieving a gender balance among the commissioners was a goal set by President von der Leyen when she took up her post at the end of last year.

Ireland is not guaranteed to retain the influential trade portfolio that Mr Hogan held as she can opt to reshuffle her cabinet, and this is understood to depend on the experience of the candidates put forward. President von der Leyen said she had not yet decided on the issue.

“At a later stage I will decide on the final allocation of portfolios in the college of commissioners,” she said.

In the interim, the trade brief will be managed by the Latvian official Valdis Dombrovskis, who is executive vice president of the European Commission.

Second chance

Meanwhile, former German MEP Elmar Brok has said that Phil Hogan deserved a second chance and he had been the “perfect” Trade Commissioner.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show Mr Brok said he very much regretted the resignation, but that nobody was so strong that they could not be replaced. “A second chance would have been a good thing.”

Mr Brok said he could not predict if Ireland would keep the Trade portfolio, Mr Hogan had been chosen “on purpose” for the role.

When asked about possible replacements, Mr Brok said that former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Simon Coveney or MEP Mairead McGuinness would be very strong candidates for the position.

“But, they have no experience as a Commissioner, as Phil Hogan had, still, someone from that circle might give Ireland a chance of keeping the Trade portfolio”.

Mr Brok added that he hoped he could stay in personal contact with Mr Hogan and that the former Commissioner could still play a role in pubic life.

“He’s still a young man.”