Vomiting babies and head injuries: TD says children’s hospital conditions ‘shocking’

Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell has said the conditions in a hospital emergency department she attended with her child in recent days were “shocking”.

Ms O’Connell, a prominent Fine Gael backbench TD, said she had attended Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin over the weekend with a child.

The Dublin Bay South TD was speaking at an Oireachtas committee on health on Wednesday, which was hearing from officials on the progress of the new national children’s hospital.

“I happen to have paid a visit to Crumlin A&E myself on Sunday evening with a child,” she said.

“It is shocking . . . the facilities that are there.”

The Fine Gael TD was critical of the conditions in the emergency department. “It’s wholly unacceptable to my mind that a waiting room would have vomiting babies, breastfeeding mothers, head injury children, broken arm children, all in the one mix,” she said.

The delivery of the new children’s hospital, which has been engulfed in controversy after major cost increases, could not come quick enough, said Ms O’Connell.

Ms O’Connell also raised the hospital visit during a private meeting of Fine Gael’s parliamentary party, where she compared the emergency department conditions to a “South American” facility, according to a report in the Irish Examiner.

Ms O’Connell told her colleagues she had waited for her child to be seen for several hours before leaving, describing staff as “very stressed”. She said she was afraid she would be recognised and “lynched” by other parents there with children.