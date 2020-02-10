Violet-Anne Wynne (Sinn Féin)

Violet-Anne Wynne (32) joined Sinn Féin in 2012 – one year after she relocated to Co Clare.

The 32-year old Co Offaly native moved in 2011 as part of the Rural Resettlement Ireland initiative.

A psychology graduate from Trinity College Dublin, Wynne first competed for Sinn Féin in the local elections in west Clare last May when she polled 4.2 per cent – 385 votes.

Wynne – who was only able to mount a canvas for two weeks – said the issue of the IRA didn’t come up once on the doorsteps during the campaign.

“The Good Friday agreement was in 1998. I joined the party in 2012. I’m about the future and that is what is important to me.”

She has three years’ infantry training with the reserve defence forces and is a volunteer tutor with the VEC, working with those who have literacy issues. She has five children.

