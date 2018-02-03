Vincent Browne: The scale of hatred for Gerry Adams is unfair
As the Sinn Féin leader prepares to step down, it is important to recall his many achievements
The young Gerry Adams was moved out of the family home to live with his paternal grandparents in the Lower Falls Road.
Three thousand, three hundred and thirty six people were killed during the course of the Northern Ireland conflict from 1966 to 1999. Close to half of these were killed by the Provisional IRA. Thousands more were mutilated for life.