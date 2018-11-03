Vicky Phelan gets bravery award at Labour Party conference

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has been presented with an award for bravery at the Labour Party conference in recognition of her work revealing issues with the CervicalCheck programme.

Awards were also presented to Stephen Teap, husband of Irene Teap, who died of cervical cancer in 2017, and Lorraine Walsh, one of the 221 patients caught up in the controversy.

Labour’s health spokesman Alan Kelly presented the Jo Cox awards for bravery, which remember the British Labour MP who was shot and stabbed in the street in her constituency in the north of England shortly before the Brexit vote.

Mr Kelly said: “After working with Vicky, Stephen and Lorraine over the last number of months, I am delighted to have presented them with the Jo Cox Award for all they have done to highlight the failures by the State throughout the Cervical Check scandal.

“Vicky, Stephen and Lorraine and other members of the 221 Group have done themselves and all the women of Ireland a serious service.

“Vicky in particular could have stayed quiet but she put herself in the spotlight so other women who have been caught at the centre of this scandal could receive justice. Her bravery and courage has inspired so many of us and I am proud to call her a friend.”

Ms Phelan settled a High Court action in April over the reading of her smear test.

It later emerged that 221 women were not informed of an audit which revised their earlier, negative smear tests.

The Limerick woman has consistently said she wants women to continue attending for smear tests and has also spoken of the importance of the HPV vaccine for preventing a range of cancers, including cervical cancer.

The Scally report into the Cervical Check controversy, published in September, outlined failures by the State’s health services.

Mr Kelly added: “Since the Scally Report was published, Vicky, Stephen and Lorraine have continued their advocacy in the establishment of the 221+ Group. They have used their experiences to help begin what will doubtless be a decade’s long campaign of reform around women’s healthcare in Ireland.

“In presenting the Jo Cox Award to this brave group of people, I have doubled down in my commitment to make sure that all of the recommendations made by Dr.Scally will be implemented. I will continue to hold the HSE and Minister Harris to account in that regard.

“Vicky, Stephen and Lorraine’s campaign to ensure the Cervical Check scandal never happens again, embodies the theme of this year’s conference of delivering decency, justice and equality to all citizens.

“In a New Republic, women’s healthcare is paramount. After repealing the Eighth Amendment we will map out what needs to happen next. We are serious about bringing in a fair health system that treats all patients equally.”