‘Very hard’ for Greens to return to negotiation table if members reject deal, Ryan says

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says if his party’s members reject the programme for government “it would be very hard for us to go back to the negotiating table.”

Mr Ryan has described the programme for government as a “left wing document” and the best approach for getting the country back working. He said he did not know what would happen if party members rejected it.

Mr Ryan was engaged in intensive campaigning over the weekend to persuade the membership to back the programme.

Opponents of the deal were also lobbying fiercely, with Green party sources on both sides predicting a tight result when the votes are counted on Friday. One Green TD said the vote was “on a knife edge” with a two-thirds majority needed if it is to be ratified.

Mr Ryan also admitted that the vote by Green Party members on the programme for government could be very close, but he was hopeful that members would sign off on the document.

The outcome of the membership votes among the three parties will be announced on Friday. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil members are expected to ratify it and all three must back the deal in order for Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin to be elected taoiseach when the Dáil sits this Saturday.

The Green Party has the highest threshold of the three parties to secure the approval of its membership.

Two thirds of members registered to vote on the proposals must back the deal.

However, one of the TDs who negotiated the deal, Neasa Hourigan, has said she will vote no on the deal while a number of Green members have voiced their concern about it.

The leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland, Clare Bailey, has also called for a no vote.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Ryan acknowledged that the Green Party would be going into government at one of the most challenging times possible and that there would be risks and uncertainties.

The new coalition government will need to invest in public housing, public health, public transport and climate action which will require the State to be “bigger,” he said.

“In the particular crisis at the moment, the best approach to get the country back working again is actually to borrow and invest in stimulus and employment. The programme for government says we’re going to do that for the next two or three years.”

Following that there would need to be a review and the books would have to be balanced again in the long run. “But even then there’s an agreement that we would try to balance the current account, we would continue to borrow for capital investment,” Mr Ryan said.

‘Difficult week’

Speaking on Monday morning, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said he believes the deal can be approved. However, he said nothing can be ruled out, including a second general election this year, if parties do not vote to pass the draft government deal.

“I think we will have to have that debate when it happens. I’m a positive person and I believe we can get this done this week and that is what the country wants us to do,” Mr Coveney said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Asked if another election could be on the cards if the deal does not pass, he said: “Well I mean we can’t rule out anything. Our focus will be on getting this deal passed and putting in place a government that can work for people when the country needs it.”

He said this is a difficult week for Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party because there is division among members and politicians about the deal.

He said: “In many ways, within Fine Gael there are lots of people who still find it difficult to contemplate going into government with Fianna Fáil in particular.

“Politics has changed and if Fine Gael defines itself by its past and its past relationship with Fianna Fáil then I believe the electorate will move away from us. We have got to define ourselves by what we want for the future.”

When asked about opposition to the deal, voiced by Ms Hourigan, he said she was part of the negotiating team that signed off on the deal.

He said: “She did not get everything she wanted in the deal... nor did I”.

Division

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are sharply divided on what to do if Green Party members reject the proposed coalition government deal between the three parties this week.

Sources in the parties expect a political crisis to arise if the programme for government is not endorsed by Green members this week, with a deadline for renewing the Offences Against the State Act on Tuesday, June 30th, looming.

Several senior Fine Gael figures, including a number of Cabinet Ministers, told The Irish Times on Sunday they would not form a government with Fianna Fáil and Independent TDs if the Green Party rejected the programme. Fianna Fáil sources say the party can form a government supported by or including Independents if the Greens do not endorse the deal, while some party sources also believe Labour can be persuaded to join the process if the Greens reject the proposal.–Additional reporting PA