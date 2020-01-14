Verona Murphy to run in Wexford as an Independent

Former Fine Gael candidate Verona Murphy has confirmed she will contest the general election as an Independent candidate.

Ms Murphy told South East Radio on Tuesday morning that she planned to run as an Independent as it would allow her the freedom to highlight issues without fear of being silenced. She made similar comments in an interview with the New Ross Standard.

Ms Murphy, who is president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, said she would be campaigning on the potential for to develop the Rosslare Europort, the urban rural divide and to speak for voters in Wexford.

Ms Murphy was deselected as a Fine Gael general election candidate for Wexford before Christmas having become embroiled in controversy over comments she made about immigration during the recent campaign.

She suggested that some asylum seekers may have to be “deprogrammed” and that young children may be manipulated by terrorist group ISIS.

At the time Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he is glad she did not win the Wexford byelection.

“In terms of Verona herself, quite frankly, I’m glad she didn’t get elected because what we have seen in her recent interviews is that she unfortunately does harbour these views towards migrants,” Mr Varadkar told political correspondents before Christmas.

In an interview on local radio before Christmas, Ms Murphy said her apology over the comments had been sincere and that it was “absolutely untrue” to suggest they were part of a strategy to pick up on anti-migrant sentiment.

She said at the time the media had distorted what she had said about migrants. “The issue I raised was a security one. We have to protect ourselves.... Do we have to wait for a London Bridge incident on Wexford Bridge?”

Mr Varadkar said that kind of commentary “really feeds into the kind of racist views and xenophobic views that unfortunately are harboured by a lot of people, or at least some people in our society”.

“And had she been elected I think she would have been emboldened. I think we would’ve heard more of that, but it would have been coming from a TD and I think she wouldn’t have lasted long in Fine Gael,” he said.

Fine Gael stood by Ms Murphy during the byelection campaign when she apologised for and withdrew her comments on immigrants. Mr Varadkar, who canvassed with Ms Murphy in Wexford town at the height of the controversy, on Friday said it was “mistake” to select her as a Fine Gael candidate.

“And I accept responsibility for that mistake, she is not somebody who was alien to me, you know, most of us in this room would have known her a bit in someway, in her role as road haulage association president and in her role on Brexit issues in particular, a really impressive life story in terms of how she made somebody of herself and somebody who is very vocal and very outspoken and I thought she would be an addition to our party.

“I never once heard her express anti-migrant views or racist views, I don’t think anyone else did or nobody else told me that they did even though most of us in this room would have encountered her on many occasions.

“And once she did, it came as a surprise- a big surprise- and I have to take responsibility for that.”

In response to Mr Varadkar’s comments Ms Murphy said: “It’s a sad day when the full might of the Fine Gael party has today sought to portray commons sense security issues raised by me as racism. “

“The continued and sustained attacks on somebody who is in their eyes a racist is puzzling? Why would they bother? What are they concerned about?

“It is this Fine Gael urban-centric government that are using the race card to detract from the fact that it is failing rural Ireland. All the name calling and abuse hurled in my direction will not conceal this reality.”