Varakdar says NPHET advising a ‘cautious approach’ over further reopening

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is advising a “cautious approach” over further easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the coming weeks.

He was speaking after meeting the acting chief medical officer ahead of the Cabinet meeting where it will decide on proceeding with the next stage of easing restrictions on Monday including reopening of all pubs.

“I know that’s going to come as a further blow to some of the sectors not being reopened but we just can’t risk going backwards,” Mr Varadkar told reporters.

“We want to do nothing that will jeapordise the reopening of schools and colleges,” Mr Varadkar said.

“That is why on the advice of NPHET we will be recommending to Cabinet to take a very cautious approach over the next couple of weeks,” he said.

Phase four, if it were to proceed as planned, would see pubs and bars which do not serve food as well as hotel bars and casinos reopen.

The other main change would be an easing of restrictions on the number of people permitted to gather at events – something many couples hoping to get married are anxiously awaiting.

Under phase four, it was envisaged, the maximum permitted size of gatherings for people indoors would increase from 50 to 100 people, and from 200 to 500 for outdoor events.

Ministers will discuss proposals to shorten the travel “green list” alongside other measures to tighten restrictions on those arriving into Ireland from Covid-19 hotspots. It is understood that Malta and Cyprus may be removed from the green list.

Senior Cabinet figures have also warned they are “not optimistic” about pubs reopening next week.

Government sources said that while the focus remained on ensuring that schools could reopen at the end of the month, it was unlikely there would be any major change in international travel policy until September when the schools return.