Varadkar suggests Brexit deal contains key Irish backstop demands

The draft agreement between the EU and the UK on the Brexit withdrawal treaty contains the essential aspects of the backstop that the Irish Government has always wanted, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has implied in the Dáil this afternoon.

Although Mr Varadkar did not give details of the text of the draft treaty because, he said, he did not wish to say anything “that might upend that [UK]cabinet meeting or make things any more difficult”, the Taoiseach reiterated the Irish requirements for the backstop, suggesting their inclusion in the final text.

“It does have to be there, it does have to be legally operable, it can’t have an expiry date, it can’t be possible for one side to withdraw from it unilaterally ,” Mr Varadkar said.

“It is our intention that the backstop should never have to be invoked and if it is invoked it should be temporary,” he added. But he also said that the Irish Government required the backstop to be operable “unless and until” it was replaced with something better.

Mr Varadkar chaired a meeting of the Cabinet in Government Buildings on Wednesday morning at which ministers were briefed on the contents of the deal. However, the Government is remaining silent on the draft agreement for now for fear publication of any detail will complicate matters for the British Prime Minister Theresa May as she seeks to gain the approval of her Cabinet for the deal.

Mr Varadkar said the details of the text are likely to be released later, if the British Cabinet approves it.

Mr Varadkar also said that the Dáil will get to vote on the UK withdrawal treaty even though it is not legally necessary.

He said that if this agreement was made it “will be an international treaty between EU, including Ireland, and the UK, and being an international treaty it would continue to apply even if a change of government in Ireland or the UK.”

He said that a lot of things can go wrong, but if the UK is in a position it is proposed that Commission taskforce will be in a position tonight to publish the text of the agreement.

“The text will have to be ratified by Westminster and European parliament. While not legally necessary it is my strong view that the text should be put to a vote in Dáil Éireann,” he said.

He said if the UK Cabinet was in a position this afternoon with the text it is proposed the Commission taskforce would publish it this evening.

Mr Varadkar said “my reading is that the Good Friday Agreement is not negatively impacted”.

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary said this document is “as important to the island of Ireland as it is to the UK and as it is for the EU”.

It was a “seminal one in the history of this island and this Oireachtas should have the power and capability to scrutinise it”.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty hit out at the DUP who he said were “living in a fantasy land” on Brexit. They did not know what was in it but were against it and this was “absolutely reckless”.

The Taoiseach said however: “I know that for the Unionist community this is quite a difficult time and may be feeling vulnerable, isolated and quite worried about what may be agreed.

But he said the Belfast Agreement would be protected and that included a recognition of the territory of the UK and the principle of consent and he was happy to have that included in the agreement.

He also said that timing for the release of the document was important.

He remembered when the “German parliament saw our budget before our parliament did and that has to work both ways”. He did not want to be putting in the public domain documents that other parliaments had not seen.

This morning’s Cabinet meeting follows a meeting on Tuesday night between Mr Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee.

The DUP has warned that Mrs May’s Brexit deal could lead to the break-up of the United Kingdom. There was uncertainty about the review process in the agreement, under which the UK would exit from the backstop.

As first reported by The Irish Times last week, under the draft, the backstop will apply to the entire United Kingdom and see Britain remain in a customs union with the EU if no solutions to avoid a hard border are found. However, the withdrawal agreement will have additional measures for Northern Ireland to ensure there is no hard border.