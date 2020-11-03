Varadkar set to ship more political damage over leak of GP draft contract
Inside Politics: Tánaiste’s apology needs to be more contrite than mealy mouthed explanation
Leo Varadkar: has got snared in a trap of his own making. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
It’s been the first week in quite a while that Covid-19 has been knocked from the top slot in politics by other events and controversies.
For it to happen, it’s taken no less than polling day in a US presidential election (which we will come back to later) and Leo Varadkar getting snared in a trap of his own making – our print lead today.