Varadkar says next easing of Covid-19 restrictions will be ‘very limited’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the next easing of Covid-19 restrictions will be “very limited” and may only involve the phased return to schools and pre-school childcare.

He made the remarks at a private meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Wednesday evening.

Sources said Mr Varadkar told TDs and Senators that Leaving Cert students would return to school first followed by younger primary school pupils.

According to Mr Varadkar the phased return to schools would happen over March and into April.

There would also be a return to crèches for pre-school children in the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) scheme under the limited easing of restrictions outlined by the Fine Gael leader.

The current Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions are due to remain in place until March 5th.

Efforts are ongoing to try to bring about a return to schools for Leaving Cert students either in the final week of February or the first week of March, depending on the agreement of teaching unions.

