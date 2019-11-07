Varadkar says house where Ana Kriégel murdered should be demolished

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is in favour of lifting the protected structure status afforded to Glenwood House, the property where Ana Kriégel was murdered, and having the property demolished.

For a structure to be deleted from the register, the local authority must inform the relevant State bodies before a sign is displayed at the property for between six and 10 weeks. That is then followed by a public consultation.

Local politicians have said it may be appropriate to do so following the sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of Ms Kriégel on Tuesday, although councillors have also urged that respect for her family must be paramount in any process.

Speaking in nearby Clondalkin ahead of a canvass for Fine Gael byelection candidate Emer Higgins on Thursday, Mr Varadkar said he would like to see the building knocked down.

“The building is in my constituency,” he said. “It’s very [difficult] to pass it without thinking about what happened there. It’s not, in my view, a building of enormous architectural merit, and I would like to see the designation lifted by the council and to have it demolished.”

‘Fake news’

Separately, Mr Varadkar said there was no obligation on Facebook or other media companies to fact check political advertisements amid international outcry in relation to “fake news” and its influence in elections.

“I’d love to live in a world where all forms of media fact-check advertising,” he said. “I don’t think anyone could argue that social media, broadcast media or print media fact-check advertising whether it’s from politicians or others.

“That is not a requirement that I’m aware of at the moment, but there are systems by which people can object to advertising, and that’s through the Advertising Standards Authority. ”

On the four Dáil byelections, due to take place on November 29th, Mr Varadkar admitted it would be a difficult campaign for the Government. “I want to win all four of them but I know that’s not going to happen,” he said.