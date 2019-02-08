Varadkar says he has ‘total confidence’ in Simon Harris

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he has “total confidence” in Minister for Health Simon Harris.

His statement comes as new documents show Simon Harris was told two months before last year’s budget that cost overruns in the development of the national children’s hospital could reach €400 million.

The Government has consistently maintained that it only became aware of the major escalation in cost in November of last year.

Mr Varadkar said the impact on the budget was a “red herring”.

“If Minister Harris had informed me any earlier of the emerging overrun in the cost of building the new NCH, I would have instructed him to do exactly what he did - explore all options to reduce the scale of it and to establish a precise and final figure,” Mr Varadkar said.

“It would have had no impact on the budget day package. Capital infrastructure spending profiles are now multi-annual and were announced in February 2018, not on Budget Day. The increase in the capital budget for 2019 was €1.5 billion. €100m will have to be taken from this for the NCH overrun. It’s manageable.”

Earlier on Friday, Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming called on the Minister for Health to “do the right thing” and resign after details emerged about what he knew about cost overruns at the national children’s hospital last August.

The Chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), told Newstalk Breakfast that personally he feels confidence in the Confidence and Supply agreement is “diminishing rapidly”.

It has also emerged that officials in the Department of Public Expenditure expressed surprise at not being told of the increased costs during the budgetary process.

Unwelcome increases

Further documents show Mr Harris was repeatedly warned as early as 2017 of unwelcome increases in the capital cost of the project.

A spokeswoman for the Minister said last night he is maintaining his position that he only became aware of the final figures in November.

On September 13th, 2017, Mr Harris was told that developments in relation to escalating costs were “not welcome”.

The secretary general of the Department of Health Jim Breslin wrote of a €61 million increase in costs and said “developments, while being carefully managed, are not welcome”.

At the end of the note Mr Harris writes that the “Government has been very clear on this, [THE]project needs to come within budget”.

On August 27th, 2018, Mr Harris was told the “construction budget is trending very significantly over budget”.

Mr Harris was presented with a table of costs, including cost increases which were described as “surprising”. The total increased costs were estimated at €191m.

He was told of separate correspondence from the contractors, BAM, with “substantial additional cost claims” to the value of €200 million, bringing the potential new bill to almost €400 million.

In early September, Mr Harris was told of “grave concerns” about the extra costs and on November 8th, the Minister was told the cost of the project would now be €450m over budget.

Timeline

A timeline showed that despite reducing the €200m claim from the contractor to €60m, there would still be a massive overspend.

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has previously said it would have been preferable if he had been informed of the escalation sooner.

Documents show that officials in his department were unaware of the developing crisis.

“While Jim Breslin signalled that some work was being undertaken on this during the budget discussions in early October, this is the first material we have received in relation to a very significant budgetary over-run. As you know in the past we have voiced serious concerns about the governance of the children’s hospital project, and were assured that the arrangements in place were sufficiently robust.”

Speaking on Newstalk on Friday, Mr Fleming said: “We’re not yet at zero, but we’re heading there. At this moment we’re rapidly heading to zero confidence in the Minister for Health.”

However, he said that he did not think a vote of confidence in the Minister for Health should happen. “The Minister should do the right thing, he should step out of office.

“The Dáil shouldn’t have to force the Government to do the right thing. If he doesn’t step down the issue will continue.”

Mr Fleming said that as chair of the PAC he was disappointed that he had to receive details on the cost over run for the hospital “in dribs and drabs.”

He also said that he did not believe the cost being discussed at present is accurate. “We never got accurate information. I have no confidence in any of the figures there.”

Mr Fleming said there will be a bigger problem going forward and asked if the people over seeing the project so far should be allowed to continue to do so for the next three years.

He said that as a Fianna Fáil spokesperson his view was quite clear that information was withheld during the Budget negotiations. “We worked on the basis that we had the full facts, the true information. It is clear that the Minister knew the figures were not accurate.”

Fianna Fáil should not have to decide the future of Simon Harris, he added. “A vote of confidence should not arise. I think the country wants him to resign.”

Rejected criticism

Speaking on Prime Time Mr Harris last night rejected criticism about why the information had not been revealed in the Dáil or during the negotiations on the Budget and renewing the confidence and supply agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

He said the Taoiseach and Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure were informed of the situation “at the appropriate moment” in November. He added that his department had been “seeking to engage” with the Department of Public Expenditure in September and October.

Mr Harris said he believed he had behaved entirely appropriately and that it was clear that he retained the confidence of the Taoiseach. He did not accept that he had withheld information from the Dáil.

He said a collective decision had been made to proceed with the project adding that delaying the hospital or retendering it would have cost more money. He added that the hospital board refused the €200m requested by the contractor.

Budget

Earlier on Friday Sinn Féin’s health spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly has said the Minister for Health’s position is “untenable” and called on the Fianna Fáil leader to declare if he has full confidence in Simon Harris.

Ms O’Reilly told RTE’s Morning Ireland the Minister’s revelation he was first aware of the over run on the national children’s hospital in August was evidence of his policy of “drip feeding information.”

Ms O’Reilly questioned why the Minister for Health did not flag the issue of the cost over run to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform at an earlier stage.

“He was meeting Paschal Donohoe on a regular basis in the run up to the budget, he should have flagged it. He should have indicated to the Minister for Finance that there was a serious over run, after all he holds the purse strings.

“For ten and a half weeks he kept that information, he didn’t share it with colleagues.”

She said the Minister had mislead the Dáil, withheld information and had not answered questions, so his position was untenable.

“Fianna Fáil have to come out and express confidence in this Minister, they have to let us know their position, they were not told during Budget negotiations. We need to know if Fianna Fáil have full confidence in the Minister.”

Ms O’Reilly accused the Minister of “drip feeding” information and revealing details to journalists before informing Dáil colleagues. “That’s not acceptable.”

‘Extremely worrying’

Fianna Fáil TD Michael McGrath last night said the latest revelations are “extremely worrying” and called for the Taoiseach to provide further explanations about the controversy.

Labour TD Alan Kelly said he believed Mr Harris’s story was changing. “We know now he was aware of a potential increase in costs of €391m in August. Why did Minister Harris not reveal this when he was under questioning with me and my colleagues. Fianna Fáil has a real decision to make. They were misled in budget negotiations and in confidence-and-supply negotiations. How Fianna Fáil can continue in a confidence-and-supply deal while they have been misled is unbelievable.”

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone also expressed her own concerns. “I know there are outstanding questions, and we have to get to the bottom of them. As an independent member of this Government, I want answers as well.”