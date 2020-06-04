Varadkar says Government pushing for quicker easing of lockdown

Proposals to speed up the re-opening of the economy and ease some Covid-19 restrictions have been submitted by Government to the Chief Medical Officer and the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government has made “proposals about bringing things forward from phase four to three and three to two” in the roadmap to re-open the economy and society.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Varadkar said the public health team is considering those proposals and the Government will make a decision on Friday.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said there had to be wider mental health considerations on some of the timelines to lift restrictions.

Mr Ryan said he accepted it must be based on good health advice and the mix of health advice but he said if allowing people to move around the country took place at the start rather than the end of the month “it would have a significant bearing on the viability of the tourism industry into next year and a very significant impact on the return of jobs across the country to cater for those domestic holidaymakers.

“That would be a very significant boost to mental health in terms of employment generation that would come naturally from it and the viability of that employment into next year because we had the tourism industry up and running. Even though it was three or four weeks early, it would make a huge difference.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin said many of the restrictions which made sense when they were introduced did not make as much sense now and he said it was unfortunate that the Government stuck “rigidly to its about approach about the easing of restrictions.

Mr Martin said there is no doubt that “compliance is fraying” and people feel their efforts are being undermined. He said the Government must fully explain the rationale for the remaining restrictions.

He said the only way to ensure compliance continues was to allow for a far greater explanation of the choices that are being made by Government.

Meanwhile, an infectious diseases expert has warned that Ireland can not be compared with other European countries who have moved quicker to ease restrictions brought in to control the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Paddy Mallon, professor of microbial diseases at University College Dublin and consultant in infectious diseases at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, said comparisons with other countries “don’t stand up to scrutiny”.

The Cabinet is expected to make a decision on Friday on moving to the second phase of easing lockdown restrictions on Monday, amid growing pressure for a quicker reopening of the economy.

While it was “very easy to cherry pick” economies who are moving faster to restart business, Dr Mallon said they may have lower transmission rates or better health systems that could withstand any surge in infections.

“Each economy has to look at the particular reasons for putting restrictions in place and the particular reasons for releasing them and making them work,” he said.

“There is no right or wrong answer to this, but one thing you can’t afford to do is roll things back too quickly and end up losing ground as a result.”

Dr Mallon said the Irish health system couldn’t deal with a large reemergence of Covid-19 cases.

There have been between 10 and 77 daily new cases reported over recent days, and if that figure goes above 500 “our health system can’t cope”, he told RTÉ Radio One.

“If our health system can’t cope, society’s not going to be able to cope and the economy is not going to be able to function properly,” he added.

But business group Ibec said lockdown restrictions need to be eased quicker to allow most traders reopen by the end of the month and into July.

Maeve McElwee, Ibec’s director of employee relations, said Ireland has to deal with its own specific economic situation as well as its own particular public health issues.

“It is going to become necessary at this point in time for something of an acceleration in terms of getting businesses back maybe a little faster than the road map has laid out,” she said.

“We are lagging considerably behind lots of our European neighbours in terms of reopening. While of course it has to be done mindful of public health advice, it would be important that we have some acceleration of the phasing at this point.

“Ideally we would like to see the majority of businesses getting back by the end of June and into July.”

Ms McElwee said there is a need to move sooner to stimulate the economy, while businesses need some certainty in planning for coming months.

“We may suppress the virus for a bit longer but we may also end up in a situation where we have a much deeper and much more difficult economic recession… and that in itself also has health implications,” she told RTÉ Radio One.