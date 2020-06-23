Varadkar says country needs majority government for difficult times ahead

Taoiseach Leo Vardkar said the country “needs a majority government” as it faces into a what could be a very difficult recession.

In what was billed as his probable last broadcast interview in office on RTE’s Prime Time programme , he was drawn on the ongoing efforts to form a three way government with Fianna Fail and the Green Party but stuck to familiar lines ahead of Friday’s critical vote among party members.

However, he said he was not enthused by the prospect of being voted back in as Taoiseach for a single day in order to appoint the necessary number of Senators required to renew criminal justice laws underpinning the Special Criminal Court which are due to lapse.

“I am not ruling it out but I have no desire to pursue it,” he said, instead reinforcing his stated desire for a strong majority government.

He said it was “not a good option” but it was important the Offences Against the State Act was renewed.

Mr Varadkar said he would meet Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald but only to explore the reasons why Fine Gael could not enter into coalition with her party.

As members of the Green Party grapple with whether or not to support the proposed government, Mr Varadkar said he would also remain faithful to his party’s commitment to a 7 per cent annual reduction in carbon emissions even in the event the Greens vote to enter opposition.

On Tuesday , a report by the Taskforce for Aviation Recovery called on the Government to lift quarantine rules on incoming passengers by next week.

The Taoiseach urged caution but said he had not yet seen the report. Any such easing of air travel, he explained, must be done carefully and along air bridges with specific countries to avoid the risk of “reimporting” virus cases.

Nurses

Mr Varadkar also disputed claims made by the head of the Irish nurses’ representative body about Covid sickness among healthcare workers as inaccurate.

On Tuesday, the Oireachtas Covid-19 Committee was told that Irish healthcare workers had the highest global rate of infection.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), said the figures amounted to “an absolute scandal”.

Statistics presented to the committee claimed that up to the end of May, a total of 8,018 cases of infection of healthcare workers were reported.

Of those, 66 per cent or 4,823 remain out sick, and of that number 1,600 are categorised as nurses and midwives.

However Mr Varadkar said he checked the information given by Ms Ní Sheaghdha with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

“At least according to them the figures that she gave were not accurate,” he said. “I think she suggested that 60 per cent of healthcare workers were still sick with Covid. That is not the case; [the] HPSC says 90 per cent have recovered.

“And they say that we have had 8,000 positive cases out of a healthcare workforce of 250,000 so that’s between a 3 and 4 per cent positivity rate. So they are saying that that was wrong.”

Mr Varadkar added, however, that 8,000 healthcare workers did contract the virus and there was a need to ensure those working in the sector are protected.

Tracing

As regards the possible spread of Covid-19 in Ireland following a relaxation of restrictions, the Taoiseach said localised outbreaks were likely and that in such circumstances localised lockdowns would be required, but that these could then be controlled with robust contact tracing systems.

A recent outbreak at a German meat processing plant triggered a return to lockdown conditions in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Mr Varadkar said he was confident Irish people would understand any similar necessity here “if it’s necessary to contain a virus in a particular place or a particular area”.

Mean Girls

On a more trivial note, Mr Varadkar dismissed a line of questioning on his decision to quote the teen movie Mean Girls when recently addressing the issue of further lockdown easing.

He appeared to have referenced the 2004 movie as in-joke with actor Sean Aston who said in a recent radio interview that he would bet him €50 he could not do so.

Asked whether this was appropriate, or a distraction on a serious issue, he said any quote was appropriate if the context was appropriate.

“I think it is a distraction for some people but not for me,” he said.