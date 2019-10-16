Varadkar says Brexit issues remain as deadline looms

There are still issues to be resolved in Brexit negotiations, particularly on the issue of consent for Northern Ireland as well as some on customs, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

“There is a pathway to a possible deal but there are many issues that still need to be fully resolved, particularly around the consent mechanism and also some issues around customs and VAT,” Mr Varadkar said in a speech in Dublin after speaking to British prime minister Boris Johnson.

“I spoke to the prime minister by phone this morning and I have also been in contact with the European Commission,” Mr Varadkar said. “I do think we are making progress but there are issues yet to be resolved and hopefully that can be done today.

“But if it’s not, there is still more time. October 31st is still a few weeks away and there is the possibility of an additional summit before that if we need one.

“Although time is running short, I am confident that these (Ireland’s) objectives can be met.”

Brexit negotiations are continuing on a final day of efforts to get a deal ready for a crucial EU summit, after Tuesday’s talks ran into the small hours of the morning.

Mr Johnson is running out of time to get an agreement in place so it can be approved by European leaders at the Brussels summit starting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, EU diplomatic sources said talks between the EU and Britain have hit a “standstill”. They said disagreements centre on a future trade deal and the rejection by the Democratic Unionist Party of customs solutions tentatively agreed for the Border.

Brexit minister Steve Barclay said on Wednesday Britain had submitted draft text of the political declaration - one part of a Brexit deal with the European Union which sets out the direction of a long term relationship with the union.

“We have submitted draft text as part of the negotiations on a number of aspects of the discussion,” Mr Barclay told a parliamentary committee.

He also said Mr Johnson would meet the undertakings given to a Scottish court earlier this month that the government would fully comply with a law which requires Mr Johnson to write to the EU requesting a delay to Brexit if no deal is reached by Saturday.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe earlier said that progress is being made in Brexit talks but that there is “much work” outstanding.

Mr Donohoe is travelling to Washington on Wednesday where he will meet senior members of the US administration, including the White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Speaking in Dublin, the Minister said he will be updating Mr Mulvaney on the status of the Brexit negotiations and emphasising “how important it is that we do not have any infrastructure on the border.”

He said there can not be a return to the hard border of the past.

He will ask for an “appreciation and understanding of this within President Trump’s administration.” They will also speak about tax reform.

Reports had suggested a deal was close ahead of a midnight deadline imposed by the EU, with the UK prime minister said to be making major concessions on the Border.

As Mr Johnson briefed the DUP on the continuing negotiations, senior sources in Dublin said the prospects of a deal were “looking more promising”, although things “could change”.

Dublin was understood to have not yet received final texts being negotiated between the EU and the UK by last evening. This indicated that political agreement had been reached on the main points and precise details were being worked through.

Mr Johnson is expected to update his Cabinet on progress in the negotiations on Wednesday afternoon.

A Downing Street source said: “Constructive talks, worked into the night, continue to make progress, continue in the morning.”

If the PM succeeded in bringing a deal home to the UK, he would then face a battle to do what Theresa May failed to do three times and get it approved by Parliament.

Hardline Brexiteers from the European Research Group (ERG) of Tory backbenchers and the DUP were both courted in Downing Street on Tuesday.

ERG chairman and self-styled “Brexit hardman” Steve Baker later said he was “optimistic” that Mr Johnson’s team would finalise a “tolerable deal that I will be able to vote for”.

But a split among the hardliners became visible over reports that Mr Johnson may agree to a border down the Irish Sea.

The DUP were decidedly lukewarm on the mooted proposals in a statement after their second audience with the PM in as many days.

“We respect the fact negotiations are ongoing and therefore cannot give a detailed commentary but it would be fair to indicate gaps remain and further work is required,” a spokesman said.

Ms Foster and her deputy Nigel Dodds slipped out of the back exit of Downing Street and avoided waiting journalists following the meeting. – Reuters/PA