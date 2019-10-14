Today’s poll has good news for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his Government and is likely to turbocharge the push in Fine Gael to hold an election if a Brexit deal is struck this month.

After a lengthy and, for Fine Gael, excruciating decline in Varadkar’s personal ratings, today’s poll sees him rebuilding popularity on the back of Brexit and the strong economy – even though voters do not expect to be wealthier on the back of last week’s budget.