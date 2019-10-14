Varadkar’s poll bounce of 15 points restores popular appeal
Fine Gael unable to pull away from the rest despite Taoiseach’s surge in personal rating
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is riding high in the personal ratings. File photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Today’s poll has good news for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his Government and is likely to turbocharge the push in Fine Gael to hold an election if a Brexit deal is struck this month.
After a lengthy and, for Fine Gael, excruciating decline in Varadkar’s personal ratings, today’s poll sees him rebuilding popularity on the back of Brexit and the strong economy – even though voters do not expect to be wealthier on the back of last week’s budget.