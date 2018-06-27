Varadkar rules out ‘throwing money’ at problem areas

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the economy is powering ahead but has ruled out throwing money at problem areas.

In a wide-ranging speech at the National Economic Dialogue at Dublin Castle he said the external landscape had become more challenging, the downside risks were increasing and not all expectations could be met.

Mr Varadkar said the Government would adopt a prudent approach to the public finances, seek to pay down debt and move the budget into a surplus position in 2020.

He said this would still leave lots of money for investment in infrastructure, in transport, housing and health.

He signalled the Government would move in the years ahead to increase the level at which workers paid the highest levels of taxation.

Mr Varadkar also pointedly criticised the health service, which he said was not working very well.

He said healthcare reform was the biggest challenge in the public service.

He suggested the €15 billion health budget which was one of the highest levels of expenditure per head anywhere in the world was “hard to justify” given Ireland’s relatively youthful population.

He said the education system while not perfect did largely work well, unlike the health service.

He suggested one reason was that all schools and universities had their own boards and there were people in charge who were accountable.

“That is something we do not have in the health service.”

Housing

The Taoiseach also said accelerated progress was needed in housing.

He said Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy had taken actions including planning reforms, affordable housing schemes and the creation of a new Land Development Agency and Home Building Finance Ireland.

“The problem is that these policies take time to show their impact. This gives rise to genuine frustration. However, it is clear from all the indicators that construction is ramping up significantly.”

Mr Varadkar said the economy was continuing to grow and that growth was increasingly spread around the country.

He said the country was in “a good place”. However, he warned: “We have been here before and the people of Ireland paid dearly with a lost decade because the Government of the day took their eye off the ball.”

The Taoiseach said the Government’ economic policy was based around 6 principles: managing the public finances prudently; investing in infrastructure; reforming public services; taking our place among the nations of the world; raising living standards; and achieving full employment with better jobs.

He said the country could not go back to the philosophy of “’if I have it, I’ll spend it’ or worse still, ‘just borrow it’”.

He said if this happened “we’ll find out pretty quickly that we don’t have it anymore”.

Mr Varadkar said the Government was determined to ensure that its budgetary strategy was based on steady increases in public expenditure underpinned by stable and predictable tax revenues.

He said the Government anticipated that public expenditure would increase by more than €3bn next year.

Mr Varadkar if anything had been learned from the run-in to the last financial crisis, it was that “throwing money” at problems did not actually solve them.