Varadkar meets Orange Order, says he is a ‘neighbour not an invader’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has spoken of his hope that “new relationships can be forged and old difficulties overcome” between the Orange Order and nationalists in Northern Ireland.

Mr Varadkar was paying the first visit by a sitting Taoiseach to the Orange Heritage Museum, Schomberg House, in east Belfast this morning.

“We should all be very proud of what makes us what we are,” he told Orange leaders inside the building.

During a private tour of the museum, accompanied by Orange leaders north and south, Mr Varadkar also insisted he came “with no hidden agenda”.

There were no protests outside the building, which was the former headquarters of Castlereagh Council when its leader was the then DUP leader Peter Robinson, and applause from local residents as the Taoiseach both arrived - 40 minutes late - and left, more than an hour later.

One local man, John Sloane, had come to watch “an historic event”, he said.

“Can you imagine this happening with Jack Lynch or Charlie Haughey coming here, or even Bertie Ahern and that wasn’t that long ago? It just would not have happened,” he added.

East Belfast DUP MP Gavin Robinson, whose party has regularly lambasted Mr Varadkar and accused him of interfering in Northern Ireland affairs, stressed the importance of the occasion to The Irish Times .

“It is important not least because it is the first time the leaders of the lodges from the south have had the opportunity to meet the Taoiseach in the headquarters or the organisation, which of course is an all-Ireland organisation.”

There were moments of humour, too, as when Orange Grand Chaplain the Rev Ian McClean, a retired Presbyterian clergyman, told Mr Varadkar he had “escaped” from this week’s General Assembly just down the road in Belfast to attend the visit.

.@bbcgmu grilled the taoiseach @campaignforleo on tricky subjects like an Irish border poll, abortion and the Brexit backstop... but guess which question he just couldn't answer, in case he put his foot in it? 🧦🤐 pic.twitter.com/Sm8IKHdFbP — Good Morning Ulster (@BBCgmu) June 8, 2018

Mr Varadkar quipped: “I hope you are not missing any important votes.”

The Taoiseach’s first stop, however, was not with Orange leaders but with the widow of the former first minister Ian Paisley, Baroness Eileen Paisley - which was only announced after it had taken place.

Mr Varadkar was shown the vast collection of theological works the late Free Presbyterian moderator accumulated in his library at the Martyrs’ Memorial Church, and other artefacts he collected.

Mr Varadkar said he had been embarrassed to travel through the small town of Schomberg in Canada last year and not realise its significance in terms of Irish history, but he had been doing some reading since.

And he revealed he now intends to visit the Orange Museum of History in Loughall in Co Armagh at the historic site of Dan Winters Cottage.

Just before some private discussions in the boardroom of the Orange Museum, he reminded Orange leaders that in Dawson Street in Dublin “just a stones throw from the Dáil” is a bronze plaque commemorating the first meeting of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

There had been pain for both the Order and the nationalist community in their relationship in the past, he added, but with mutual respect he believed “new relationships can be forged and old difficulties overcome.

“I believe building a better future is the best way of honouring the loss of the past.”

The grand master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Edward Stevenson welcomed the visit as a “significant moment” with the recognition of the long-standing cultural identity of the Orange family in the south.

“It is also important to acknowledge the importance of the Taoiseach paying his respects to those members of our Institution, many of whom served in the security forces, who were murdered by terrorists.

“Such a gesture should not be underestimated and will, I believe, be deeply appreciated by many relatives of the deceased, and the Orange membership as a whole,” he added.

Now the Institution intends to build on its working relationship with the Irish Government which began several years ago when the then Grand Secretary, Drew Nelson, who has since died, visited Dublin several times.

The Taoiseach’s proposal to further develop an educational exchange scheme involving school pupils from the Republic visiting the Orange museum was also welcomed by Mr Stevenson, who said: “It can only lead to a better understanding, by all those who live on the island of Ireland, of the cultural heritage and traditions of Orangeism; its history; and its continuing relevance in modern society.

“Our next step will be continuing our meaningful engagement with the Irish Government on this, and other matters of mutual interest.”

To mark the visit, Mr Varadkar was presented with a Galway Crystal replica of the Boyne Obelisk - a monument which formerly stood at the site of the Battle of the Boyne in Co Meath, until it was destroyed in 1923.

Outside, Mr Varadkar was immediately pulled back into the present by a barrage of media questions.

He said there had not been “much hard talking” during the visit but he regarded himself as a “neighbour not an invader”, visiting a neighbouring jurisdiction which contained more than one million people regarding themselves as Irish.

“I am just trying to build relationships and a greater understanding,” he said.

Mr Varadkar then travelled to Queens University for a lunch with academics before planning to launch the Féile an Phobail in west Belfast later.