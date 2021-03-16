Varadkar keen to have Garda investigation into leak concluded

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has strongly defended himself in the face of renewed charges from Sinn Féin that he should step aside as Minister while a Garda investigation into his leaking of a confidential document continues.

Fine Gael and Sinn Féin clashed yesterday after it was reported at the weekend that gardaí were now conducting a criminal investigation into the leak.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald on Monday called for Mr Varadkar to resign.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin the Green Party have both said they have confidence in Mr Varadkar to remain in office while the investigation is concluded.

Speaking to Pat Kenny on Newstalk this morning, Mr Varadkar said gardaí had not been in touch to tell him what law he has allegedly broken.

“I’m basing pretty much everything on what I read in media reports,” he said.

“What I do know is that a complaint was made to the gardaí four or five months ago. They’re investigating it.

“I’d expect no less. They’ve taken some statements. They haven’t been in contact with me yet. I’ve offered to meet them, I’ve offered to be interviewed, to make a statement, sworn, under caution, whatever is necessary because I’m keen to have this matter concluded,” he said.

He said his statement would be the same as the one he made in the Dáil last November.

“I shared a document with the then president of the NAGP in a way that was inappropriate. I accounted for it in the Dáil. I apologised for it,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I didn’t do anything illegal or corrupt or self-interested. There was no personal gain, no personal benefit, [I] did no harm to anyone and conferred no advantage on anyone.”

He said it was “not a Cabinet document, it was not a Cabinet secret. It was not a budget secret. It was not classified. It was not even a contract, it was an agreement about changes to a contract and negotiations about it had concluded, or at least that’s what the Cabinet was informed. And I have a Cabinet memo from the April 9th to confirm that.”

He repeated that all the details from the document had already been put into the public domain “long before I shared it with Dr O Tuathail.”

The contract contained details of a deal the government had provisionally agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation.

At the time Dr Ó Tuathail was president of the National Association of GPs (NAGP), a rival organisation that is now defunct.

Mr Varadkar has apologised for his actions in the Dáil, and survived a Sinn Féin vote of no confidence.

On Monday Ms McDonald claimed that the leaking “is the worst of stroke politics”, and said Mr Varadkar “should have been sacked”.

Ms McDonald accused Mr Varadkar of giving a “cock and bull” story to the Dáil, and said Sinn Féin’s position is that “the Fine Gael leader needs to go”.

The investigation relates to revelations, published in Village magazine last year, that Mr Varadkar, who was then taoiseach, improperly leaked a confidential copy of a proposed new general practitioner (GP) contract to Dr Ó Tuathail.

It is understood the focus for gardaí is establishing whether a criminal offence was committed under the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act 2018.