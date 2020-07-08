Varadkar: jobs stimulus plan will be ‘radical and far-reaching’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has promised a “radical and far-reaching” stimulus plan for jobs in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The July Jobs Stimulus Plan will be unveiled in the next fortnight by the Government. Mr Varadkar promised on Wednesday morning it will “help our country recover, repair the damage that has been done, and restore confidence and prosperity.” He said there is “no time to waste.”

Outlining the seven key points of the package, he said it will include an improved restart grant to help businesses that are reopening as well as reductions in business taxes and commercial rates.

There will be an enhanced restart grant and access to low-cost loans. Mr Varadkar said the Government will target life sciences investment and focus on export guarantees.

The temporary wage subsidy scheme may also be extended beyond its current cut off date at the end of the summer.

Speaking at an IDA event on Wednesday morning, he said the package “will save jobs, create new ones, and get our people back to work”.

“It will be followed in October by the National Economic Plan, published on the same day as the budget. It will chart out our longer term, jobs led recovery.

“I expect the economic plan will include a major reskilling programme, policies to promote balanced regional development, and it will emphasise the importance of attracting and sustaining foreign direct investment.”

It is understood that a cut in the 13.5 per cent VAT rate is also being examined as part of the plan.

The Republic’s unemployment rate stood at 22.5 per cent in June, albeit down from 26.1 per cent in May, as the economy continued to open up following Covid-19 restrictions, according to the CSO.