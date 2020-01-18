Varadkar insists Ireland a ‘safe country’ in wake of violence

There are fewer murders now than there were a decade ago, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said, defending Fine Gael’s handling of crime in the wake of a spate of recent violence.

Mr Varadkar said that in2007 there were “nearly 70 murders, maybe 80 murders that year”.

“We’re certainly not in that kind of category as we were 12 or 13 years ago but the spate of recent murders has worried absolutely everyone”.

Fine Gael has been sharply criticised over its claims to be the party of law and order in the wake of recent violence.

But the Taoiseach insisted that “Ireland is a country that is safe. Ireland is a country that thankfully compared to other countries has a relatively low crime and murder rate”

He said it did not detract in any way from the seriousness of the crimes “we witnessed in the last couple of days which are unspeakable and appalling”.

“The figure for murders last year was about half that.

He said there would be periods with a spate of violence “but that does not mean that law and order has broken down”.

He said those who “committed those unspeakable crimes” would be brought to justice.

But he said the Government was getting on top of the situation by supporting the gardaí and giving them unprecedented resources.

“There is real concern and worry about the spate of violent killings we’ve seen in recent days,” he said

He said gardaí had got on top of the gang related violence in Limerick just as they had quelled violence in Dublin’s north east inner city.

Violent crime has jumped to the centre of the general election campaign following further gangland shootings in Dublin and a stabbing in Cork city.

Two men were shot by organised criminals on an industrial estate in St Margaret’s, north Co Dublin, at about 11.30am on Friday.

The victims, who are involved in the haulage industry, were both shot multiple times and were seriously injured. One was wounded in the head and remained critically ill late on Friday night.

In an unrelated incident, Cameron Blair (20), a second-year engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology, was stabbed fatally in Cork City on Thursday night.

The latest violent incidents follow the murder last weekend of Keane Mulready-Woods in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The 17-year-old was dismembered, and his remains subsequently recovered in two locations in north Dublin. The murder was part of a worsening gangland feud in Drogheda which has cost three lives. Gardaí are fearful the dispute has spread to include gangland figures in Dublin.

On Friday Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin, said the Government was “losing control”. He said “drug terrorism” was as much a threat to society as the IRA had been in the past.

“These are not ordinary criminals and they deserve a much tougher legislative response. Legislation on gangs has not been changed since 2009 and only two people have been charged with directing gangland activity since 2006,” said Mr Martin.